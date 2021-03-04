The federal and state governments have decided: With exceptions, the lockdown will be extended until the end of March. Hamburg supports the resolutions. However, with a stomach ache.

Hamburg – One day after the Corona summit, Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) called for vigilance in combating the corona pandemic. Despite an opening concept now available, caution should continue to be the order of the day, he said after the Bund-Länder consultations*. “We mustn’t stumble in the last few meters,” he said. If loosening is allowed in some places, then “we have to be very, very consistent with the other rules”.

Tschentscher extended the lockdown to March 28 on Wednesday evening together with the other Prime Ministers of the federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). However, the heads of government also agreed on a step-by-step plan with which, despite the high number of infections, exceptions to the existing ones Corona rules* should be possible. Hamburg will implement the implementation “one to one”, promised Tschentscher. However, you also have to be careful that you deal with the Relaxation does not drive the third wave of infections*, the news portal 24hamburg.de quotes the town hall chief. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.DIGITAL.