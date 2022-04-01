Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

split

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) in the Bundestag © Frederic Kern/Future Image/Imago

FDP Minister Buschmann defends the new Corona legal framework. Because at the weekend there are numerous measures. Many look at this with concern.

Berlin – The federal states decide how the fight against Corona * will continue. At least that’s the plan of the traffic light coalition* as part of the new Infection Protection Act. But the country leaders’ criticism of the relaxation of the corona virus does not stop. Many criticize the new regulation as unclear.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann* (FDP), one of the makers of the law, sees this very differently. The law was “completely clearly defined in terms of craftsmanship,” he defended the new rules on Friday morning (April 1) in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “I think there is a big misunderstanding here,” the minister said instead. “The law is very clear and well-crafted. But some don’t like that the requirements for the hotspot regulation are just as precise. And if the regulation were misused, the courts would put up a stop sign.”

Corona Infection Protection Act: Buschmann defends new rules – “The law is strict”

According to the amended Infection Protection Act, from Sunday only a few general protective requirements, such as masks in clinics, nursing homes, buses and trains, as well as tests in schools, for example, will be possible for the federal states. They can impose further requirements, including mask requirements in shops or schools, for example, in regional hotspots if the state parliament determines that there is an impending critical corona situation. Of the 16 states, only Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg are making use of this for the time being.

“The law is strict, but it’s not bad,” said the FDP* politician. It is good, because “one must not be lax about the freedom of citizens”. If the situation in the hospitals is stable and everyone has been offered a vaccination, there is a lot to be said for “trusting people with a bit more personal responsibility”, Buschmann remained true to his line.

Many corona measures end at the weekend – the majority of Germans are concerned

According to a survey, the majority of the population in Germany is concerned about the end of many corona protection measures at the weekend. 58 percent of those surveyed expressed concern about the phasing out of the mask requirement in most places or the 2G and 3G measures, according to the YouGov survey published on Friday. 38 percent are not worried about this, five percent did not provide any information.

It was recently noticeable how Health Minister Karl Lauterbach kept trying to get himself out of the line of fire because of the law. He keeps promoting the planned Corona hotspot rule *. So while Lauterbach, for example, praised the step in Hamburg, Hamburg’s FDP state party leader Michael Kruse, according to NDR, initially even threatened the red-green Senate with a lawsuit.

“Individuals should not be irritated by the easing now: the pandemic is not over yet,” said Lauterbach* at the dpa weekend. “Please wear masks indoors voluntarily,” was his appeal. It is disappointing that no more federal states are following the example of Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. “In this way, they only extend the omicron wave and risk more unnecessary deaths before the wave subsides, probably after Easter.” Effective protection of citizens in this corona phase is possible and necessary.

Corona in Germany: Green health expert also gives advice to Bavaria

Supporters of the hotspot rules can also be heard from the third party of the traffic light: The Green* health expert Janosch Dahmen once again called for further vigilance. “Conversely, more freedom should not mean less caution,” said the member of the Bundestag. “Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are setting a good example.” In his opinion, an application would also be advisable for states like Bavaria, “because there is also a risk of the healthcare system being overloaded due to numerous staff shortages and patients who have to isolate themselves”.

In addition to all these discussions, the search for a compromise on the corona vaccination requirement is also ongoing at the federal level. The vote is planned for next week, but a clear plan has not yet been announced. The traffic light is covered, some MPs are turning around, the Union remains tough. (cibo/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.