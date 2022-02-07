Home page politics

Cindy Boden

Will each federal state soon loosen corona measures for itself or will there be a uniform plan? The opening debates are in full swing. Lauterbach and Söder position themselves.

Karl Lauterbach talks about Corona * loosening and looks towards April (see first report).

Markus Söder* accuses the traffic light of a “confused debate” in the Corona strategy (see update of February 7, 9 a.m.).

(see update of February 7, 9 a.m.). The CSU boss also makes a proposal for the vaccination campaign (see update of February 7, 12:50 p.m.).

Update from February 7, 12:50 p.m.: At a press conference after a CSU meeting, party leader Markus Söder was irritated by what was happening in the traffic light government around Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). On the “open stage” there is a dispute about his role, although it is actually an internal matter. The FDP, for example, recently handed out against Wieler – the background is the dispute about the reduction of the convalescent status – and also targeted Health Minister Karl Lauterbach *. Söder didn’t really want to comment any further, but still pushed back that the matter “does not give the impression of a clear line and overview”.

Regarding the pace of vaccination in Germany, he notes that this is almost asleep. “The vaccination campaign at the federal level should be reconsidered”, “improved” – it seems “uninspired”. Söder therefore suggested starting a campaign for the new vaccines.

Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria (archive image) © Nicolas Armer/dpa

Easing in Bavaria: new cabinet plans

Update from February 7th, 10:45 am: Bavaria is planning according to information from Munich Mercury a major relaxation of the corona measures. Accordingly, Söder wants to open culture up to 75 percent and overturn the curfew for gastronomy. In addition, up to 15,000 people with a mask and 2Gplus regulation should be allowed to go into the stadium. The new measures are to be decided on Tuesday. You can read more about the new Corona rules in Bavaria in this ticker.

Corona: Söder speaks of a “confused debate” – easing planned in Bavaria

Update from February 7, 9 a.m.: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has accused the federal government of a “confused debate” on how to proceed in the corona pandemic. “The federal government is divided,” said Söder on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. This can be seen, for example, in the unilateral shortening of the convalescent status or in dealing with the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler.

Before the next prime ministerial conference, which will take place on February 16, Söder campaigned for the restrictions currently in force to be relaxed. Restrictions on the population are correct when the health system is extremely burdened – but that is currently not the case with the Omicron variant. In such a situation, freedom must find a stronger place in the balance between freedom and security. At the same time, Söder advocated making vaccination mandatory.

With regard to easing, the Bavarian cabinet now apparently wants to take the next step: Bavaria’s strict curfew is to be relaxed. According to information from Munich Mercury* the state government is preparing a decision to allow the catering trade to be open until 11 p.m. or midnight in the future.

Lauterbach on openings in Germany: “I think we will relax well before Easter”

First report from February 7th: Berlin – In just over a week, on February 16, the federal and state governments want to discuss the corona measures – and the easing debate seems to be the dominant topic in advance. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach * (SPD) once again took the floor: he promised the relaxation of corona restrictions.

“I think we will relax well before Easter. I’m firmly convinced of that,” he said image. Easter is celebrated in mid-April this year. A phased plan could already be discussed at the next Corona summit on February 16. In addition, according to Lauterbach, “the spook could be over” in the fall. However, only if there is a vaccination requirement by then. At the same time, however, he also issued warning words: “We are before the peak of the wave. Now to loosen up to the maximum number of cases, that means: I’m pouring oil on the fire,” said the SPD* politician.

Corona loosening in Germany? Lauterbach considers a scenario “crazy”

He thinks it is “crazy” if the measures were relaxed when the maximum number of infected people was reached. The minister asked: “What would happen in Germany if we proceeded as in England?” But we have significantly fewer, namely 60 to 80.” With the measures “we save lives every day,” emphasized Lauterbach.

The Minister of Health can therefore imagine that easing will be discussed at the next prime ministerial conference. Whether such new measures are actually taken “depends on how we are doing.” On January 24, the federal and state governments agreed to develop so-called opening perspectives as soon as the health system could be overburdened. The nationwide incidence is currently reaching a maximum value.

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach: Relaxation before Easter? (Archive image) © Frank Ossenbrink/Imago

CDU boss Merz calls for a timetable before the Corona summit – easing before Easter?

The CDU* chairman Friedrich Merz is in favor of a regionally graded approach with regard to possible easing. “We have very different infection processes. Schleswig-Holstein could almost follow the Danish path. For Bavaria and Saxony, this is currently out of the question. So we have to proceed regionally,” he said Rheinische Post. From the next prime ministers’ conference, he expects “a timetable that remains cautious, but finally offers people perspectives”.

Relaxation of the measures: “Have responsibility to protect the health and life of all people”

Lauterbach receives support from the Greens * chairwoman in the health committee, Saskia Weishaupt. “We have a responsibility to protect the health and life of all people, which also includes not simply announcing hasty openings and easing,” said the Green politician Augsburg General.

Weishaupt underlined that she sees little opportunity for easing before March. “The number of unvaccinated people over the age of 60 is too high,” Weishaupt said. “In this group we count three million unvaccinated people in Germany,” she added. “We should not endanger children and the over 60s in particular with a premature opening policy – the same applies to people who cannot be vaccinated due to previous illnesses,” she told the newspaper.

“We are currently working flat out on the question of how the protective measures against infection should continue after March 19,” explained the coalition politician. “Personally, I see the need to extend individual measures in particular.” On March 19, the Infection Protection Act, which forms the basis of corona measures such as the obligation to wear masks and the obligation to provide proof of vaccination status, expires. (dpa/AFP/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.