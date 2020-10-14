Corona has reduced CO2 emissions, worldwide. The lockdown had a measurable decline that was more pronounced than in the financial and oil crises. Still, it’s not good news.

Potsdam- The Corona * pandemic has thrown the world out of step. People had to stay at home, the economy collapsed. The result: According to a new study, the amount of CO2 emissions fell by well over a billion tons, which is far more than during the 1979 oil crisis and the 2008 financial crisis. Good news for the climate? According to researchers, hardly. Because the effect was short-lived in many places.

In the first half of 2020 a total of around 1.6 billion tons or 8.8 percent less CO2 was blown into the atmosphere than in the same period last year, the reported Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) on Wednesday. Lead author Zhu Liu from Beijing Tsinghua University said that time series showed how the decline in emissions corresponded to the lockdowns in the individual countries. In April, when most countries cut their public lives due to the drastic increase in corona infections, emissions even fell by 16.9 percent, according to the researchers. The results were published in the trade journal Nature Communications released.

Corona lockdown: This had the greatest effect on C02 emissions

The greatest effects of the Carbon dioxide emissions show up according to the investigation for the traffic. Daniel Kammen from the University of California at Berkeley (USA) said that CO2 emissions from land transport fell by 40 percent worldwide in the first half of 2020, primarily due to the widespread use of home. The energy sector contributed with a decrease of 22 percent and the industry with minus 17 percent. Even in the residential sector, emissions have dropped by 3 percent, but because of the mild winter in the northern hemisphere.

Researchers observe strong rebound effects

The authors point out that most economies will be back to theirs after the end of strong corona restrictions usual carbon dioxide level would have achieved – except for a sustained decline in CO2 emissions from traffic. Even if they persisted at their low levels, it would only do so slightly on the long-term CO2 concentration affect the atmosphere, writes the PIK. According to the researchers, there would be virtually no effect on the long-term average change in temperature.

As a consequence, the scientists are calling for industry and trade to be restructured. “Individual behavior is certainly important, but what we really need to focus on is reducing the CO2 intensity of our global economy,” said co-author Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founding director of PIK.

The researchers put data from the Carbon monitor based on a research project from several countries. They would have used data on power generation in 31 countries, daily vehicle traffic in more than 400 cities worldwide, passenger flights and industrial production.

According to the Nuremberg scientist Mario Liebensteiner, the study shows that the lockdown measures have contributed to an unprecedented decrease in emissions, which is also accompanied by a massive loss of prosperity. “As soon as the economy recovers, so will the Emissions back to their old level return and (…) continue to rise, ”he said German press agency. It is therefore essential to achieve a long-term transformation of the economy into a sustainable, largely low-emission system.

In his own study with Adhurim Haxhimusa from the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden, the junior professor for energy markets and energy system analysis at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg already found a drastic decline in electricity demand as a result of the corona pandemic.

For example, the numbers from the Carbon Monitor show for Germany a decrease in CO2 emissions in the first six months of 2020 by 53 million tons or 14.9 percent compared to the same period last year. During the biggest constraints to date, a significant decrease by the end of April. The declines in Spain and India are even greater. In contrast to the PIK study, the figures do not include international flights. (From Oliver von Riegen dpa)