Sauerland, Black Forest, Swabian Alb: Winter sports fans storm across Germany in the middle of the Corona lockdown toboggan runs, ski lifts and hiking trails. Local authorities seem helplessly overwhelmed.

Munich / Winterberg – parts of Swabian Alb South from Stuttgart, Areas of Black Forest in Baden-Württemberg, the Taunus northwest of Frankfurt am Main and Winterberg in the Sauerland (North Rhine-Westphalia) have in the days around Christmas and before New Years Eve 2020 one thing in common: winter sports fans literally storm the snow-covered winter sports areas and low mountain ranges – right in the middle tough corona lockdown in Germany.

The result: On December 27th and 28th, local authorities across the Federal Republic seemed downright helpless because of the onslaught from the metropolitan regions and cities on their own doorstep.

The situation in and on was particularly confusing and chaotic at this point Black Forest as in Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. An overview:

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: traffic jam in front of Winterberg, excessive demands in the Sauerland

Winterberg in the Sauerland (North Rhine-Westphalia): The instructions and requests of the authorities on December 28th were tough. “The streets around #Winterberg are crowded. There are significant traffic jams and very long waiting times. You are legally allowed to visit them in the ski areas. You have to decide for yourself whether it is right and sensible at the moment, ”wrote the NRW police on Twitter.

The streets around #Winterberg are crowded. There are significant traffic jams and very long waiting times.

The town Winterberg On the same day I literally begged Facebook to refrain from traveling: “The traffic situation is already extremely acute again. Even today we can only ask everyone who is on their way or is already on the way to us to refrain from traveling. All parking spaces are exhausted, the streets are congested! “

Until January 10th applies because of the Corona restrictions, that the Toboggan lifts and Ski lifts are closed, the (actual) tourist center further informed: “Tobogganing on the lifts is not allowed, even if many do it.” drastic request to the tourists reported calf.*

December 28, Winterberg in the Sauerland: A long traffic jam has formed at the access to the ski and winter sports area. © Screenshot [email protected]

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Winter excursionists from the Frankfurt area flock to the Taunus

Taunus (Hesse): As well on Great Feldberg (around 50 kilometers northwest of Frankfurt am Main) images are more crowded Toboggan runs originated. Obviously, families and their children in particular wanted a break from hard corona lockdown to take.

“What else should you do in these times?” Said a citizen from Raunheim (20 kilometers south of Frankfurt) Frankfurter Rundschau*. The location on the Great Feldberg in Hesse isn’t quite as extreme as elsewhere in Germany, but since December 26th there has also been an extended closure of the access roads due to the rush.

Coronavirus lockdown in Germany: Chaotic scenes and corona violations in the Black Forest

Black Forest (Baden-Württemberg): About the Christmas holidays And even after that there was a real traffic chaos in some places because of the storm of winter excursionists, and rescue workers are said to have been hindered, reports the dpa.

That was something like that Dobel municipality in the District of Calw completely overrun, according to the report, hundreds of people flocked for sleigh rides and / or hikes. The parking lots were overcrowded and traffic jams formed. According to the police, more than 180 parking offenders received a fine. The driveways have meanwhile been closed to non-locals. Dobel’s mayor Christoph Schaack announced that access roads would be rigorously closed in the coming days.

Like a spokesman for the Police Offenburg however, stated, also prevailed at the destination, for example Mummelsee “Chaotic conditions” when parking. So many cars were parked along the Black Forest High Road (B500) that police and rescue workers hardly got through. Also am Kandel near Freiburg Police officers had to use loudspeakers to guide citizens in parking lots to comply with the Corona minimum distance prompt.

Coronavirus lockdown: State government of Baden-Württemberg refers to the corona regulation

Swabian Alb (Baden-Württemberg): Also close to the Alb plateau Reutlingen (around 116,000 inhabitants) have flocked many day trippers in the past few days. For example, according to regional police Ski area Roßberg near Sonnenbühl around 60 kilometers south of the state capital Stuttgart jam packed, the same was true for other hiking parking lots in the area.

“Some of the existing driving bans were ignored and warning beacons were bypassed,” said the police report. In one case, the ambulance service hardly got through to a woman who had an accident in a sled and who was temporarily unresponsive. The Baden-Wuerttemberg state government appealed urgently to its citizens about the incidents and admonished them to Corona exit restrictions to be observed urgently.

"A tightening of the Corona regulation is currently not planned especially for the upcoming long (holiday) weekend, "said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Stuttgart on Monday (December 28th) with: "We appeal to the people to forego day trips and not to exhaust the existing rules."