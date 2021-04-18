Many people love boat trips. Due to Corona, the German ports are still empty. When will cruises take place again?

Hamburg – Not much is going on in the Port of Hamburg yet. Like many industries, the cruise industry is currently at a standstill due to the corona pandemic in Germany. Hamburg is one of the most popular ports in Germany for many shipping companies, but it is not yet allowed to be approached. The reason for this is the corona lockdown in the city by Peter Tschentscher recently extended one more time until May* has been. However, the MSC Preziosa has now announced that it will start from Hamburg to Norway or the Baltic States from the end of June.

And if you can't or don't want to wait until then, you can set sail now. Because many shipping companies are already back at sea with their ships. This also includes the AIDA and Mein Schiff ships, which are popular among Germans. These are currently operating in the Canary Islands. From May, however, there should be more goals. At which other locations will then cruise again* You can find out what requirements such a Corona holiday has to do here.