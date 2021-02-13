The left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht chalked up failures of the federal government in an opinion piece – one thing particularly bothers her.

The extension of the lockdown in Germany has been criticized from politics and business.

Sarah Wagenknrecht also denounces omissions during the corona pandemic.

The left-wing politician focuses primarily on data collection and interpretation.

Munich – “We urgently need a different, smarter policy”: Sahra Wagenknecht (left), who wants to run for the Bundestag again in the autumn, attacks the GroKo’s corona strategy under Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). She misses a “even remotely convincing long-term strategy,” she writes in her latest focus.de-Column.

“The hairdressers are grateful to the special regulation. However, it shows an example of the arbitrariness with which Angela Merkel is and Co. are currently canceling or granting basic rights as if they were a matter of political acts of grace, ”said Wagenknecht.

Corona sweep by Sahra Wagenknecht: “No serious data at all”

Your main reproach: There is “no serious” data on risk in individual industries and occupational groups that would answer the following questions:

Whether restaurants with a hygiene concept are infection drivers.

Whether many people get infected, for example in shoe stores.

The effectiveness of air filters in schools.

In the data collection criticism, Wagenknecht points to the neighboring country France: “Here the psychological consequences of the restrictions in the reports of the French Ministry of Health are now as meticulously recorded as the Covid infections or the deaths.” But such “collateral damage” – before especially for children – seem “hardly to interest the political decision-makers” in this country, she complains.

Corona lockdown extension: Wagenknecht is promptly demanding more rapid tests

Wagenknecht’s criticism of the data collection and interpretation goes even further: “What is more important? How many people have a positive PCR test, which doesn’t even mean they are inevitably infectious? ”She asks. She finds it clearly more important how many severe courses with Covid-19 there are in a country. “If we take the latter as a yardstick, the lockdown in Germany has clearly worked worse than the path that other countries have taken,” she believes.

Since rapid tests have existed, the protection of risk groups should “actually no longer be a major problem” – “provided that there is sufficient staff”. Wagenknecht’s suggestions for elderly people living at home:

Reserve a certain amount of time in shops and hairdressing salons for people over the age of 70.

Let people over the age of 70 take a taxi to get around the city – at the bus rate.

The taxpayers should pay for the costs.

“The lockdown costs the economy around 60 billion euros per month. The cost of such measures would not even be a fraction of this sum, ”Wagenknecht warns.

Wagenknecht on Corona easing: “Only when the weather is warm again?”

By doing focus.de– The contribution, which comprises almost 2000 words, is sometimes ironic and bitter with Wagenknecht’s tone: “Yes, it would be wonderful if we could live without the virus again at some point. Perhaps it will do us a favor to mutate to the point of harmlessness. “

When Wagenknecht mentioned Ireland’s way, it becomes clear that the fight against Corona not only arouses criticism – but also many questions: “But if, even with a very low incidence, easing can lead to another steep increase, when can it be loosened at all? Only when the weather is warm again and the virus withdraws by itself? “

Wagenknecht would like to move back into the Bundestag for NRW in September 2021. She led the left parliamentary group from 2015 to 2019 together with Dietmar Bartsch, but then did not run for the post after a burnout and hard arguments with the party leadership.