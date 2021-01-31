How long will the corona lockdown in Germany last? Peter Altmaier is dampening expectations.

It is still unclear how the rules for the corona lockdown will continue from February 15.

Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) does not rule out the possibility of the lockdown being extended even if the incidence is below 50 (update, January 31, 11:33 a.m.).

The virologist Hendrik Streeck criticizes how the lockdown decisions came about (see first report). FDP leader Christian Lindner wants to work to ensure that schools are reopened as quickly as possible (see update from January 30, 4:27 p.m.).

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) on the other hand, warns of a third wave if it is loosened too quickly (see update from January 30th, 9:30 p.m.).

Update from January 31, 9:25 p.m .: The positions in the Corona debate gap before the vaccination summit on Monday, depending on the topic: Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) thought out loud about one at the weekend Lockdown extension even at low incidences after (see previous update) – Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD), however, now wants to quickly Open daycare centers.

For that she has one “Traffic light model” suggested – and promptly received criticism from Bavaria. After February 14th, there must be “real opening prospects for daycare centers and schools,” said Giffey Picture on sunday. “Our suggestion is a daycare traffic light, where the situation in the individual daycare centers is decisive.” Thus “we could reopen a large part of the daycare centers and at the same time react very responsibly and specifically based on the infection process in the individual daycare centers”, stressed the minister.

Bavaria’s Minister for Family Affairs, Carolina Trautner criticized the advance. “During the last joint consultations of the Youth and Family Ministers’ Conference (JFMK) under the Bavarian chairmanship, in which Federal Minister Franziska Giffey participated as a guest, there was agreement among the federal states that a nationwide phased plan is neither necessary nor useful,” said the CSU politician .

Corona situation: Lockdown extension possible despite the incidence below 50

Update from January 31, 11:33 a.m .: Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) also expects a lockdown extension if the Incidence value in Germany under the magic brand of 50 sinks. The current development nourishes hope, he says World on Sunday, “That we can approach an incidence of 50 relatively quickly”. Nevertheless, the lockdown may have to be extended. The length of the lockdown “also depends on the extent to which new mutations of the corona virus spread in Germany”.

Altmaier also spoke up at the weekend with another foray – he wants privatizations Cost of the corona crisis absorb and enable investments.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Seehofer dampens easing hopes

Update from January 30th, 9:30 p.m.: “At the moment nobody can seriously judge how things will go in mid-February,” said Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine. He was not exactly optimistic about possible easing. For him, on the other hand, one thing is certain: “According to all experiences with Infection control say: One will also look after one Lockdown cannot immediately and completely return to normal conditions. That will only be possible in stages. “

In the same breath he even warned against loosening too early – with a drastic prognosis: “Otherwise there is a risk of a relapse into the third wave,” he said.

Lockdown in Germany: FDP boss calls for schools and daycare centers to be opened more quickly

Update from January 30, 2021, 4:27 p.m.: “The families are done with their nerves. New slogans to persevere here are of no use, ”said FDP leader Christian Lindner on Saturday. He calls for schools and daycare centers to be opened up faster – especially because many children run the risk of catching up with it Education System to lose. He fears massive damage to children and adolescents – another eight weeks could not be held.

Looking to the upcoming Lockdown conversations between Federation and Countries He also said: “Fundamental rights that are guaranteed to us by our constitution are being reinterpreted in the political debate as special rights and privileges.” Parliament in the decisions about the continuation of the activities at.

In the focus of FDP should be the modernization of state and society as well as family law. For a quick recovery of the economy without structural breaks he wants, among other things, to be consistent Test strategies and open Limits put.

Corona lockdown: more backroom consultation than scientific discussion?

First report from January 30th, 3:50 p.m. – What’s next after February 14th? Does the Corona lockdown in Germany as before – or will the measures be relaxed? The experts do not agree, but the well-known virologist Hendrick Streeck makes it clear: This is not a problem, but in the science normal. This also gives rise to his assessment of the previous lockdown and political decision-making.

In one interview With world explains Streeck: “To pretend there is a universal truth and one who guards it is unscientific.” But that is exactly what happened not only in public debate. The federal government may not have made sufficient efforts to hear different perspectives from professional circles. What the virologist reported is also an attack on the way in Germany the lockdown was negotiated.

In an interview, Streeck looks back on spring 2020, when he was one of the first to work on the new in Germany Coronavirus researched. He had clear expectations of politics: “I thought: There will be concerted action. I would never have thought that there would be so many backroom agreements that a scientific interest in researching something could become so politicized. ”This view should change in the course of the year. Streeck was one of the Professionalstaking the risk through Covid-19 rated slightly lower than some professional colleagues. An opinion that is in the politics Streeck says and gives examples of this.

No dissenting opinions desired at Merkel’s lockdown summit?

Before the last extension of the lockdown in Germany, the Chancellery invited scientific experts. Two Prime Minister would also like to have Streeck or the epidemiologist Klaus Stöhr had with me. In the end, none of them were invited to submit an alternative review.

“Two scientistwho take a different point of view have been proposed by prime ministers – and yet ignored. If I were Prime Minister, I would like to hear the broadest possible scientific picture and also arguments for and against, ”he explains. Already in December Streeck complained in an interview with the Munich Mercurythat not all the necessary debates were conducted in public.

Streeck sees no option in permanent lockdown

For Streeck, extending the lockdown more and more often cannot be the solution. If only for that reason, because the Vaccinations will lead to an easing of the situation. The Coronapandemic but will not be overcome in the sense that the New infections actually brings it to zero. “Low Case numbers or no infections are of course desirable. But so far there is no answer as to how this should be maintained in the long term. Except for Germany, it is sealed off permanently. ”This option is not at all in the virologist’s opinion. He is optimistic for the coming summer and also for the long-term development. “Because I don’t even want to imagine anything else.” (rm)