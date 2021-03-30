Contact ban, mask requirement, curfew: what works best against the rising corona numbers? Studies have examined this. The results are surprising.

Hamburg – Despite tough lockdown: The corona* Numbers are rising rapidly across Germany. Therefore, intensive care physicians have now sounded the alarm and tightened the existing pandemic measures* required. Without additional rules, the infection process will no longer be under control, warned the director of the Clinic for Intensive Care Medicine at the University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), Stefan Kluge, in an interview with the NDR.

School on, school closed: Every German demands something different from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). (24hamburg.de assembly) © Michael Kappeler / dpa / picture alliance

“This increase every day – it just keeps getting worse,” said the doctor and Expert in corona vaccines*. With the existing rules, the Germans would still have to be prepared for week-long restrictions. It is therefore better to shut down social life even harder, demanded Kluge.

Corona lockdown: study shows the effect of contact bans and curfews

In northern Germany, Kluge encountered increasing understanding. After already Bremerhaven* and Lower Saxony* Having started thinking about the curfew, Hamburg is now following suit. A spokesman for Hamburg’s First Mayor announced on Tuesday Peter Tschentscher* (SPD) that most likely from Good Friday in the Hanseatic city nighttime ban on going out* is imposed.

But how effective is this tool in the fight against the pandemic? More and more Germans are now asking themselves this question in the corona lockdown. 19 scientists from Great Britain, the USA and Australia have already tried to answer them. The results provide a surprising picture, as recently reported by the news magazine “Focus”.

Measure: Reduction of the R-value (in percent): Prohibition of assembly 42 Schools closed 38 Closure of restaurants 18th Curfew 13th

Last year, in the first lockdowns, the scientists collected data from a total of 41 countries. From loosening to lockdown – in their investigation they scrutinized everything. According to the information, they put all measures in relation to the R-value.

The R-value is used to determine statistically how many other people an infected person will infect on average. If the R value is below one, the infection curve goes down. If it is above one, she climbs up. With the help of this basis, the scientists were able to document the effects of the individual corona measures.

Corona rules in Hamburg: In Hamburg they urge a strict lockdown

According to the study, which was published in the international science magazine “Science”, a normal ban on gathering more than ten people in closed rooms proved to be particularly effective. This reduced the R value by 42 percent. They should also be very effective School closings* and universities, which measured a minus of 38 percent in the R-value.

And the closure of restaurants and bars as well Curfews*? This supposedly did astonishingly little: According to the media report, the R-value in these areas fell by 18 and 13 percent, respectively. However, the study did not differentiate between strict and night curfew, it said.

Corona rules in Hamburg: Can the Senate not avoid curfew?

But what does that mean now for the political decision-makers? Little at first. In Hamburg, for example, there has been a tough lockdown with contact bans and closed shops for more than a week. Nevertheless, the incidence value continues to rise unchecked. On Monday it was already over the 150 mark.

Given the numbers, one comes from the perspective of the Hamburg Senate* Not at all around further measures such as the imposition of the curfew – despite a perhaps lesser effect. An additional slowdown in the infection process is necessary, said the second mayor Katharina Fegebank* (Green). Otherwise the health system threatens to reach its limits in a few weeks.

In the end, the combination of the many measures is decisive anyway. Science also confirms this. The researchers come to the unsurprising conclusion that the combination of assembly bans for groups of more than ten people, the closure of bars, schools and universities are best suited to keep the R-value below the critical level of 1.0 to press. The exit restriction feared by many also helps. * 24hamburg.de, nordbuzz.de and Kreiszeitung.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa / picture alliance