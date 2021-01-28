Entry restrictions are the next corona measures that Germany is currently discussing. Interior Minister Seehofer explains what is being planned to contain the virus variants.

Corona has Germany and the world firmly under control.

Threaten now Entry bans from "mutation areas" to Germany, which the federal government is currently discussing, as Interior Minister Seehofer said on Thursday.

In addition, the health and labor ministers announced another initiative for the needy.

Update from January 28, 6:55 p.m .: The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann commented on the decision not to open schools and daycare centers on Thursday: “The discussions about further easing have become irrelevant for the time being,” said the Green politician. Daycare centers and Elementary schools were initially closed until after the carnival holidays, i.e. until February 21st.

The reason for this is that with 18 children and educators from the Freiburg day care center Immergrün the Corona mutant has been proven. Kretschmann asked for understanding for the short-term cancellation. “I am really extremely sorry that we have our plan that Daycare centers and Elementary schools to open, now can not implement. “After outbreak The risk of the corona mutation in daycare is simply too great.

Corona lockdown: Kretschmann does not want to open schools and daycare centers

Update from January 28th, 4:30 p.m .: After at least 18 children and teachers in a Freiburg daycare center with one of the new Mutations of Coronavirus have infected, political consequences are now being drawn. The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), has decided that Corona restrictions in daycare centers and schools to continue until February 14th.

This is reported by the dpa news agency, which was informed of this decision in Stuttgart learned from government circles. Baden-Württemberg therefore waives an earlier opening of Daycare centers and Elementary schools.

First report from January 28th, 2 p.m .: Berlin – It’s kind of confusing: The Corona numbers move downwards, easing strategies are considered. At the same time, a mutated corona virus is circulating, although it is unclear where it is already and how quickly it can affect other parts of Germany.

The fact is: It is known from other countries around the world that there are increasing numbers of new, more contagious virus variants in circulation. So that they don’t move even faster Germany are introduced, the federal government is considering how Travel restrictions could look like.

The lead is responsible for it Federal Minister of the Interior * Horst Seehofer. He commented on Thursday at Image live. “It’s not about banning travel, it’s about taking measures to prevent a highly infectious virus,” he said. “To do this, we do indeed have to restrict certain movements, flight movements, and travel movements. We’re thinking about that right now. “

Corona: Entry bans possible to protect against virus variants

Seehofer justified the considerations with the efforts that have been made in Germany for months. Therefore, one can not “stand idly by” as the virus is brought to Germany.

So far the minister can only have his own ideas about the activities present. All other ministers, such as Minister of Economic Affairs Altmaier or Foreign Minister Maas, are of course still allowed to have a say. Seehofer’s basic rule: No entries “Mutation areas”. It currently included Great Britain, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil. “But more can be added every day,” added the minister. This means that entry bans from neighboring German countries cannot be ruled out, depending on further developments.

In addition, exceptions are currently being discussed. The CSU politician is in favor of a very narrow framework, for example for goods traffic and the transport of vital products. Seehofer announced an inspection Airports, on the road and at the train at. It is not yet certain when such measures will apply.

Corona lockdown: Germany is not waiting for EU-wide regulations

Seehofer said aloud on Thursday morning dpa expressly that Germany with Entry restrictions don’t wait for an EU-wide approach. At the moment, it is unlikely that a European solution will come about in the foreseeable future that corresponds to German ideas. “That is why we are now preparing it nationally.”

The project – and this is important to note – is about measures for entry into Germany. The Departure is another point. “Our constitutional lawyers are of the opinion that significantly higher requirements apply,” explained Seehofer. “Germany will not be a prison,” Seehofer assures when asked. But anyone who drives into a “mutation area” and then comes back will fall under the new rules that will soon be introduced. The interior minister considers a negative corona test before boarding the plane to be the minimum.

During the conversation, Seehofer also rearranged the sentence from Chancellor Angela Merkel* one that she is supposed to have said: “The thing slipped away from us.” He says that this statement was made in a completely different context, namely in relation to a prime ministerial conference in the autumn when Merkel wanted tougher measures, which the countries ultimately did did not carry. Then the situation slipped away.

Corona: Health Minister Spahn wants vaccination summit – but not all problems will be solved afterwards

The Vaccinate against that Coronavirus remains the central hope in the fight against the pandemic. But at the moment there is always a lot of criticism, delivery bottlenecks determine the discussion. According to Seehofer, Europe could have ordered “more aggressively and on a larger scale”. But the development of vaccines in such a short time alone is a success story.

That also emphasized Minister of Health * Jens Spahn on Thursday in a press statement in the Bundestag. Most recently, his announcement that a Vaccination Summit will take place with different representatives. He would also like the EU Commission to be at the table there. But Spahn does not want to set the expectations too high: Such a summit will not be able to ensure that a complex process such as vaccine production works smoothly after two weeks. “That’s the truth and I think we should honestly say that.”

In addition, Spahn announced together with Labor Minister * Hubertus Heil another initiative. Five million recipients of basic benefits will soon receive ten free of charge FFP2 masks. Those affected will receive a letter from the health insurance company with which they can collect the masks from the pharmacy within two weeks if they also present their identity card. In addition, thousands of aid packages, including protective masks, are being sent to nursing homes and institutions for the disabled and the homeless. “It is important that we keep an eye on society as a whole in this situation,” adds Heil. (cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

