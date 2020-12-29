The hard corona lockdown applies in Germany until January 10th. How it will then continue is unclear – as is the situation in summer.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The hard lockdown applies because of higher Covid-19 case numbers in the Federal Republic until January 10th.

: The applies because of higher in the Federal Republic until January 10th. When does the Covid-19 -Lockdown ? Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) now makes no hope of fast Relaxations – on the contrary. He is considered a confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel . (see first report)

? now makes no hope of fast – on the contrary. He is considered a confidante of . (see first report) CDU man Erwin Rüddel meanwhile ventures a forecast for the summer.

Update from December 29th, 9:34 a.m.: When is the Corona pandemic completed? Germany’s leading politicians around Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) have remained covered in answering this question and urged patience. One does not want to make promises that cannot be kept in the end. A party colleague from the Union is now surprisingly different, more brash tones.

Because it goes after Erwin Rüddel (CDU), Chairman of the Bundestag Health Committee, Germany will die pandemic defeated before summer. The 65-year-old said opposite Bild.de on the occasion of the now picking up speed Vaccinations: “We have Herd immunityif at least 60 percent of the population is vaccinated. In my opinion, it will be before the summer break that we have achieved this goal. “

Erwin Rüddel has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2009 and chairman of the Committee on Health since 2018. © Christian Spicker via imago

Ruddel I even hope that it will go even faster because the production capacities for vaccines are currently being increased. In order for this to work, the politician is also relying on the population’s willingness to vaccinate.

Corona lockdown: Merkel’s confidante Braun suspects continuation of the measures

Update from December 28th, 5:24 p.m.: “I expect that on January 5th, when we next meet, we will not be able to assess the whole thing precisely and therefore the Lockdown still have to continue ”- this is how it is now judged Head of the Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) the situation quite clear. Today he showed a clear gesture – and lent a hand in vaccinations himself:

Extension of the lockdown? Many prime ministers from the CDU and SPD already seem to agree

Update from December 28th, 5 p.m .: There is more and more evidence that the hard corona lockdown in Germany extended beyond January 10th.

Next to the Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (Saxony-Anhalt, CDU) and Bodo Ramelow (Thuringia, Left) dared the State chief of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (SPD), a corresponding forecast.

“I assume that we have to extend the measures,” said Schwesig in the picture-Talk “The right questions”: “We have to come well below an incidence of 50 so that we are in better waters again – and that will be a long way off. Appearances are deceptive. We have to be really careful about the low numbers now over the holidays. “

over Christmas were they Corona case numbers declined nationwide because significantly fewer tests were carried out and the transfer of data between authorities also took longer.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Baden-Württemberg wants to open schools and daycare centers after January 10th

Update from December 28th, 2.30 p.m .: “I assume and strongly advocate that we will open daycare centers and elementary schools to attendance again in any case and also keep an eye on grades 5, 6 and 7 as well as the final grades – regardless of the incidence figures.” These words speak for themselves Baden-Württemberg Minister of Education Susanne Eisenmann (CDU) for the opening of schools and daycare centers after January 10th. That reports the German press agency.

According to Eisenmann, classroom teaching cannot be replaced by anything. They also reject an extension of the Christmas holidays from. “I would consider it a mistake to keep schools, daycare centers and day care completely closed for many weeks, as in March and April,” she continues. Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg was last skeptical about it in mid-December School openings voiced.

Bodo Ramelow: Restrictions with March – Prime Minister with forecast for Corona development

Update from December 28th, 1:41 p.m .: “When the Prime Ministers will deliberate again on January 5th nothing to relaxations suggest, “said Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow on monday Editorial network Germany (RND). “We

all assume that the lockdown must be extended. ”It was“ too early to give the all-clear ”. He prepares himself for “that we until March have to live with restrictions, ”said the left-wing politician.

On January 5th, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country leaders will talk about easing or extending the lockdown. The aim is to reduce the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants to below 50 within a week. In Thuringia, the 7-day incidence is currently 288 – nationwide at 158. In addition, severe delays in reporting are expected due to the holidays. So the numbers could rise again soon.

End of the corona lockdown? First Prime Minister speaks plain language – next meeting in January

Update from December 28th, 12 noon: The Robert Koch Institute I reported significantly fewer new infections, but the numbers should be treated with caution, as fewer are currently reported. That shared Ulrike Demmer, deputy spokeswoman for Federal government, in a press conference with. For a realistic picture one would have to wait for these numbers.

The vast majority of the population agree with the applicable Containment measures to. The infection process and the dynamics depend on all of our behavior, Demmer makes clear. The most important key is the significant reduction in contacts, which also applies to New Year’s Eve. It also refers to the next Prime Ministers Conference on January 5th.

End of the corona lockdown? First Prime Minister speaks plain language – he is considered a confidante of Merkel

First report from December 27th, 9 p.m .: Munich / Magdeburg – 13,700 new infections with the insidious Coronavirus reported that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) out Berlin on the morning of December 27th – and thus shortly after Christmas.

The Corona case numbers were thus in decline at first glance – but the authorities quickly appeased. There is less testing between the holidays, and not all Health authorities would constantly transmit their data, it said.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Due to the high number of corona cases, there is a hard lockdown

Meanwhile, in Germany until January 10th the second hard lockdown of this Coronavirus pandemic. The one that has started gives many hope Corona vaccination, In January, three to four million more vaccine doses are to be distributed in Germany. And that’s the one Lockdown ending soon? Relaxations are within reach?

A confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) now ruined such prospects with just one TV interview: Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt. Among other things, as a member of the CDU federal executive committee, he is close to Merkel’s policy.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: when does the hard lockdown end? Reiner Haseloff speaks plain language

“A fast Loosening is currently not foreseeable at all, because the numbers are currently worrying – and across Germany. The decisive factor is the individual behavior of the citizens, ”said the 66-year-old state chief from Magdeburg on Sunday (December 27th) ARD Tagesschau: “As long as a high vaccination rate has not been achieved, the corresponding hygiene measures will be part of the decision-making process.”

Reiner Haseloff (CDU) Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, Angela Merkel (CDU), Federal Chancellor, and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (from left) in the Bundestag on December 18. © imago images / photothek

The high number of cases last gave an idea of ​​it. But now for the first time a top politician has spoken plainly: The hard lockdown becomes Germany also accompany in early 2021, far-reaching Relaxations are probably not in sight for the time being. (pm)

Take part in our Corona survey and secure your chance of winning How do you experience the corona pandemic? How are your well-being, your social contacts, your work situation changing? In a large-scale study, the non-profit research institute ISDC wants to find out what the pandemic means for us socially, psychologically and economically. You, dear readers, can take part in this survey – and be part of it win: The ISDC will be raffled among all participants in December ten shopping vouchers worth 50 euros each.

Participation is only possible online using the link: www.lifewithcorona.org/mm-tz

You can find more information about the survey here.

List of rubric lists: © Overstreet / imago images