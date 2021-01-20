B.und-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees children from migrant families particularly stressed by the school closings in the corona pandemic. There are now “long times when classroom schools cannot take place,” she said. Those children are in a “much more difficult situation” where “their parents don’t speak German at home”.

It would be easier for children from families “where both parents understand and speak the German language perfectly and at the same time perhaps also have an academic professional training”. “We are very aware of the different loads,” assured Merkel.

also read Social hot spot in Berlin

She commented on receiving the final report from the Expert Commission on Integration Skills. The document, which is more than 280 pages long, provides numerous recommendations for improving the integration of immigrants.