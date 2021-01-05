The next Corona summit with Chancellor Merkel is coming up. And with it the decision to continue the lockdown. This already seems to have fallen.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany * : The hard lockdown * applies because of higher Covid-19 case numbers * in the Federal Republic until January 10th.

: The applies because of higher in the Federal Republic until January 10th. Chancellor Angela Merkel* and country heads have, according to media information, about an extension of the Corona lockdowns agreed by January 31st.

and country heads have, according to media information, about an extension of the agreed by January 31st. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 4th, 11.30 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister will debate on Tuesday, January 5th, from 1 p.m. on extending the Corona measures. To a Lockdown end The Germans are unlikely to be happy. The number of new infections is still alarmingly high – many country leaders have already agreed in advance. A lockdown extension until the end of January must be expected. And also with the fact that the schools will remain closed for the time being.

Germany is not alone with the tough measures in the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also imposed a tough lockdown on the UK on Monday evening. In some regions in Spain there are currently even stricter restrictions *.

Update from January 4th, 4:28 p.m .: In Thuringia the dispute about the Movement radius of 15 km to move on. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) announced on Sunday that he was following the example of Saxony to increase people’s range of motion 15 kilometers around their place of residence want to restrict. The Thuringian CDU has spoken out against this measure and demands from Prime Minister “Better to take care of a better vaccination management than to demonstrate hardship with pseudo-measures,” said the Secretary General Christian Lord God the Thuringian General. Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff (Die Linke), Minister for Culture, Federal and European Affairs and Head of the State Chancellery, holds the statements of the Thuringian CDU for irresponsible.

Applies since December 2020 @SachsenDe an exit restriction with a 15 km rule (§2b No. 4 SächsCoronaVO).

The denunciation of this as “arrest” on the part of the @cdu_thueringen and @cdu_fraktion_th is irresponsible – even for an opposition party that wants to stay one. https://t.co/jCERtLSJRy – Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff 🇪🇺 🚩✡️ (@BenjaminHoff) January 4, 2021

Update from January 4th, 2:20 p.m .: An extension of the Corona measures by the end of January: Most country bosses consider this to be necessary. From among the prime ministers, the German press agency learned on Monday that the Union-led federal states agreed on this on Sunday evening. Another source said that only two SPD-governed federal states have another opinion.

The federal government is also in favor of expanding the corona measures by the end of January. Dem Editorial network Germany According to the federal states with few corona infections want to keep open, in two weeks again over the Corona measures to advise. The final decision on how to proceed will be with him Corona summit with Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Minister on Tuesday. Then the topic of schools will come up again. The education ministers of the federal states had already met for a switching conference * on Monday.

Corona summit with Angela Merkel: Numbers in Germany – Malu Dreyer for lockdown extension

Update from January 4th, 1:25 p.m .: “I believe that we definitely have to extend it until the end of January,” said Malu Dreyer (SPD), Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, on Monday in SWR news. “I think that is also the majority of my colleagues.” You don’t have the numbers you want for easing Corona measures need. “At the moment we cannot really estimate what the situation is like, also because fewer tests were carried out and fewer doctors were open,” added Dreyer with regard to the holidays and the turn of the year.

However, she also emphasized in the interview that there had to be “very clear proposals” by the end of January on how to proceed. According to the Prime Minister, it is inconceivable “that we will be permanently in such a Shutdown situation stay”. Provide hope Corona vaccination.

Malu #Dreyer: We have to lower numbers in order to gradually ramp up public life again. Still too high #Corona-7-day incidence, employees in the hospital and health department still at the limit. Holiday effects only visible in 1 week. PM: https://t.co/mfQxZaKjFt #RLP pic.twitter.com/e5tZ53XkpM – State government of Rhineland-Palatinate (@rlpNews) January 3, 2021

Corona lockdown apparently decided: The federal and state governments will discuss the corona summit on Tuesday

First report from January 4th, 12.30 p.m .: Berlin – The most important Corona decision of the young year 2021 seems to have been made: According to current information, the Lockdown in Germany extended until January 31st. The federal and state governments should have decided like that Bild newspaper want to have experienced. This would mean that the Federal Chancellery and the federal states would already be before Corona summit on Tuesday, January 5th, an agreement was reached.

Already before that there were clear calls for an extended one Corona lockdowns got loud. Several Prime Ministers had called for this, including the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder *, Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow and Michael Kretschmer, Saxony’s Prime Minister.

The lockdown must be extended until the end of January. Any hasty easing would set us back a long way. The numbers are simply far too high. As much as it annoys you, we have to be consistent and not give up too soon. – Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) January 3, 2021

Corona Germany: Lockdown is apparently being extended – summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel

“The lockdown has to be extended until the end of January. Rash Relaxations would throw us far back ”, Söder had for example in the run-up to the Corona summit tweeted. The Corona infection numbers are simply too high. The Bavarian Prime Minister also emphasized that vaccinations are the only long-term strategy against Corona. Before that, criticism of Jens Spahn increased because of the manufacturer’s initially scarce vaccine * Biontech.

Recently there was also criticism of the Corona hotspot strategy. “You have to find out now that this Hotspot strategy with the incidence levels 35 and 50 has not proven, “said Heike Werner (Left), Minister of Health of the state Thuringia. “In retrospect, it might have been a good thing if the country bosses had come to an agreement earlier in the Lockdown to go. SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach also spoke out in favor of a lower limit for ending the restrictions.

Lockdown in Germany: Merkel speaks to country bosses – Corona numbers must fall

On Tuesday, will Angela Merkel* and the country leaders are still talking about easing and extending the corona lockdowns. The goal is that New corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants to under 50 within a week. The number of infections in Germany is still high. (aka) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

