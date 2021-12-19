Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Mainly responsible for the current corona policy: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (both SPD). © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Are there any stricter corona rules coming over Christmas? Both the government and the opposition are calling for new measures. All information in the news ticker.

The Coronavirus variant Omikron is of concern to politicians. There are calls for tightening.

The Federal Government’s Expert Council called for stricter regulations to be in place over Christmas (see first report).

Stricter regulations for events also seem conceivable (see update from December 19, 7:38 p.m.).

Update from December 19, 7:38 p.m.: The Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council advocates rapid contact restrictions (see first report). Now the Ampel-Kabinett is checking the findings of the expert group, as was heard on Sunday evening. As a possible reaction, there are apparently stricter rules for events in the room.

As the Editorial network Germany reported, events could be limited as part of the contact reduction. Upper limits of 20 to 25 participants indoors and 100 outdoors are conceivable. In addition, clubs and discos could be closed. So far, depending on the federal state, looser rules apply to events.

It is not yet clear when the possible tightening will come into force. Adjustments may not be made until after Christmas. However, New Year’s Eve could take place under stricter contact rules.

Corona lockdown? Lauterbach makes promises – but Scholz’s expert advice calls for intervention

First report from December 19, 6.15 p.m.: Munich – The Corona variant Omikron puts German politics in an alarm mood shortly before the holidays. “The Omikron wave is coming,” said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on Sunday in the ARD. You can “no longer stop”. The big question: is the Christmas lockdown coming? Lauterbach appeased in this regard. But the new expert council * of Chancellor Olaf Scholz * (SPD) is apparently in favor of the first concrete measures.

Corona Expert Council advocates the rapid introduction of contact restrictions

“We have now exceeded a critical number of Omikron infected people,” Lauterbach said in the “Report from Berlin”. Politicians now have to “counter” the inevitable wave of contagion. However, not in the form of a lockdown, as the Netherlands has currently imposed. “We won’t have a lockdown here,” said Lauterbach. However, the minister left open which concrete measures could come. He wants to wait for the assessments of the expert council. Currently it is about the evaluation of the Omikron variant, said Lauterbach. “The Expert Council meets and comes with very relevant recommendations.”

As also became known on Sunday evening, the Federal Government’s Expert Council is calling for the rapid introduction of contact restrictions because of the more contagious Omicron variant. These should take effect “already in the coming days”, reported the ARD capital city studio, citing a statement from the committee. “Effective nationwide coordinated countermeasures to control the infection process” should be prepared. The Expert Council is due to present its recommendations on how to deal with Omikron to the government at the beginning of the week. Even if Minister Lauterbach * ruled out a nationwide lockdown, there could be lockdown-like contact restrictions.

Corona: CDU also rushes forward because of Omikron – “as painful as that is”

A tightening of the measures can no longer be ruled out. The Green health politician Janosch Dahmen, for example, spoke out in favor of fast and severe restrictions. Germany would have no choice but to stop the spread of the Omikron variant. “Countries like the Netherlands, which are now going into lockdown, suggest that minor measures are not enough,” Dahmen said Handelsblatt. “Shutting down non-essential retail stores can be just as much an instrument as industry-wide company holidays into January to get Omikron under control.”

Dahmen also received encouragement from the opposition. The health policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Tino Sorge (CDU), can also imagine stricter measures. “If Omikron is as dangerous as feared, the previous protective measures will not be sufficient,” he said Stuttgart news and the Stuttgart newspaper. What that means for concern: “Then we have to advise on new restrictions in different areas of life: in schools, in public spaces, unfortunately even in private surroundings – as painful as that is.”

Is the Christmas lockdown coming? “There must be no thinking bans”

Union faction vice Sepp Müller (CDU) demonstratively offered a special session of the Bundestag on Twitter – and a new “epidemic situation”. “The instrument box from the left-yellow is not enough against the Omikron variant. We can immediately resolve and thus proclaim the epidemic situation of national importance, ”he wrote. Müller told the Funke newspapers: “According to all calculations, Omikron will be the predominant variant by the end of January at the latest. In the worst case, we will have up to 700,000 new infections per day. ”That is why there should be“ no bans on thinking ”.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) pointed out in the ARD that, for example. Contact restrictions are legally possible. “The legal basis already exists.” Buschmann did not want to talk about the alleged approach of the Expert Council. He doesn’t know the paper yet, but the FDP is open to contact restrictions.

Buschmann said that his party had repeatedly referred to the instrument of contact restrictions in recent weeks, including in the fourth wave of the pandemic. “Of course we are ready, if you need these instruments, to use them, if that helps, for example, to prevent school closings and widespread lockdowns,” he said.

Federal Minister of Health Marco Buschmann in conversation with Karl Lauterbach. © Michael Sohn / POOL AP / dpa

Means: Public life could probably be shut down further. It currently seems questionable how drastic the lockdown-like measures for vaccinated people could be. It was already clear that unvaccinated people would experience restrictions in winter.

Actually, the federal and state governments wanted to avoid stricter corona measures. At the last Corona summit, the so-called Christmas rest was discussed but not decided. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) had suggested contact restrictions over the holidays – also for vaccinated people. The regulations were rejected at federal level, but apply in Lower Saxony. From Christmas Eve to January 2, there are stricter measures. However, a legal check is still possible here *.

Corona: Dispute about the summit before Christmas? CDU Prime Minister disagree

The tightening discussions are not really concrete yet. For this there would have to be a joint federal-state summit anyway. But even the agreement on such a meeting seems to be a point of conflict at the moment. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) called on the federal and state governments to develop a timetable against the new virus variant before Christmas. “We need a common strategy against Omikron,” said Wüst of the German press agency. Politicians must also honestly tell the citizens that restrictions in everyday life will also be imperative in the new year, said the NRW head of government. “I’m sure a lot of people are expecting it too. They rightly expect clear announcements from us and as much planning security as is possible in a pandemic. “

Baden-Württemberg’s head of government Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is also calling for a new meeting before Christmas: “If the Omikron wave starts to run up in the old year, we have to consult quickly,” Kretschmann told the dpa. In the meantime, Wüst’s party colleague Daniel Günther does not consider a corona summit called at short notice to be appropriate. “The instruments that were put into the hands of the federal states with the Federal Infection Protection Act are sufficient,” said the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein world.

Corona in Germany: seven-day incidence drops – Lauterbach warns of “fifth wave”

The nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections continued to decline in Germany. According to the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday morning, the value was 315.4. The day before it was still at 321.8, a week ago at 390.9.

The health ministers of the federal states fear another increase – Minister Lauterbach had already warned on Friday of a “massive fifth wave”. On December 7th, the SPD politician said that “it could well be that the Omikron variant combines the escape from the vaccines with a faster spread”. Should this combination be the case, there would be “no way around another lockdown”. (as with dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA