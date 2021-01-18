Because of Corona, lessons at schools in Hesse are to be held in digital form as far as possible. But the start of school is more than bumpy.

there will be no face-to-face teaching until the end of January. At many schools in Hesse it comes after school starts in the new year Chaos in digital lessons .

Kassel / Wiesbaden – During the current lockdown, the schools in Hesse to their limits. At the start of school in 2021, there is chaos in the implementation of teaching among the current ones at some educational institutions Corona conditions. Lessons began on Monday, January 11th, 2021.

According to a message from German Press Agency (dpa) it comes five days after the resumption of classes during the Corona lockdowns at some schools in Hesse on problems with the implementation of digital lessons. The Education Union GEW speaks of a “mess”, since digital teaching does not work properly from the seventh grade and some schools are not equipped with the necessary technical devices. The lack of performance and instability of the Hessian school portal are responsible for this chaos.

Corona in Hessen: GEW criticizes differences in technical equipment

However see that Ministry of Culture Hesse the situation is completely different: “The feedback was that, apart from minor start-up problems when logging in to the school portal, the situation at the schools was very good, ”said a spokesman. In addition, the Ministry is very satisfied with the response to the face-to-face teaching. Parents of students in grades one to six can freely choose whether to send their children to school – 18 percent have accepted this offer. It shows that the parents are with the current Corona situation deal responsibly.

However, they are particularly noticeable Differences in technical equipment between basic and advanced schools. The example of the Adolf Reichwein School in Rodenbach in the Main-Kinzig district shows that the secondary level has significantly better digital equipment than the primary school. There is also the option of teaching via video transmission.

Schools in Hesse in corona lockdown: mandatory attendance suspended for the time being

Since the State government due to the Corona pandemic has decided to take lessons schools until the end of January as far as possible, the attendance requirement for the students no longer applies. However, it is still possible to go to school if parents cannot look after their children at home. With the exception of final classes, older students are generally taught digitally. (Alina Schröder) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

