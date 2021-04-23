More than 50 film and television actors are meeting for a joint protest against the federal government’s corona policy. Many fellow actors express themselves horrified.

Berlin / Munich – You know them from the “Tatort” or the successful series “Babylon Berlin”: Dozens of prominent actors and actresses criticized the German government’s corona policy in a coordinated campaign. Under the hashtag #allesdichtmachen, artists such as Ulrich Tukur, Volker Bruch, Meret Becker, Ulrike Folkerts, Richy Müller or Jan Josef Liefers distributed ironic-satirical clips with personal statements on Thursday on Instagram and on the YouTube video platform.

Corona lockdown in Germany: actors publish satire clips – some colleagues “are ashamed”

In addition to some praise for the campaign, there was also immediate criticism from fellow actors. Christian Ulmen, for example, only posted the sentence on Instagram: “Today a bit ashamed of colleagues.” Elyas M’Barek wrote: “Cynicism doesn’t help anyone.” Everyone wants to return to normality, and that will happen. Hans-Jochen Wagner called the action embarrassing. He doesn’t understand, wrote the actor, who asked Liefers: “You can’t be serious.” Nora Tschirner accused the makers of the clips of acting out of boredom and cynicism.

Satirist Jan Böhmermann countered the action on Twitter that the only video that you should watch “if you have problems with Corona * containment measures” is the ARD documentary from the Berlin Charité with the title “Station 43 – Die” . To do this, he put the hashtag #allenichtganzdicht and a crying smiley. “The actors from #allesdichtmachen can shove their irony deep into the ventilator,” tweeted presenter Tobias Schlegl, who is also an emergency paramedic.

# Make everything: Corona campaign also finds supporters online – Liefers distances himself from “lateral thinkers”

In the social media, however, the action also met with approval in part: there was applause from the former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maassen, who called the action “great” on Twitter. The Hamburg virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit spoke of a “masterpiece” that “should make us very thoughtful”. AfD member of the Bundestag Joana Cotar tweeted: “This is an intelligent protest.” She celebrates Jan Josef Liefers.

In turn, he expressed himself in a tweet: “A growing closeness to lateral thinkers and the like, which was oracles there. I clearly reject it, “wrote the 56-year-old on Twitter. “There is no party in the current spectrum of the Bundestag that I am further from than the AfD. Because we’re at it, that also applies to Reich citizens, conspiracy theorists, corona ignoramuses and aluminum hats. Point.”

Actors with satirical action on the corona lockdown in Germany – the industry is suffering from measures

In the videos, the actors addressed various aspects of the fight against the pandemic: In his clip, Liefers thanks, for example, with an ironic undertone “to all the media in our country, who have been tirelessly responsible and with a clear attitude that the alarm is there for over a year stays where it belongs, namely right at the top. “

In his clip, Richy Müller breathes alternately in two bags and comments ironically: “If everyone were to use two-bag breathing, we would no longer have a lockdown for a long time. So stay healthy and support the corona measures. I’m going to take a breath now. “

The art and culture scene has been suffering severely from the Corona measures * for more than a year. According to the Federal Drama Association (BFFS), for example, many of the actors in Germany have had hardly any income since March 2020. According to the association, two-thirds to three-quarters of all actors and actresses live from guest engagements at theaters that are currently unable or barely able to work. In Germany there are a total of around 15,000 to 20,000 actors. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.