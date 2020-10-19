The horror scenario of a new lockdown accompanies the second corona wave in Germany. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and virologist Christian Drosten have a different proposal.

Munich / Berlin – 2020 and that Coronavirus: Does it go to politicians like Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is a new one Lockdown in Germany because of the rapidly increasing corona– Case numbers not excluded.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Discussions about a new Covid-19 lockdown

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had found 5587 new infections with the insidious lung disease within 24 hours that Sunday.

The numbers tend to be lower on Sundays as not all health departments report their new statistics. Elsewhere in Europe the situation is in the Coronavirus pandemic even more precarious – for example in Great Britain. The nationwide 7 day incidence was 195 in the UK as of October 18.

Measures are therefore being eagerly discussed between London, Cardiff and Edinburgh. One of them apparently takes place at SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and at Virologist Christian Drosten Appearance: short, temporary Lockdowns.

Study is interesting, even for us. Because with systematic short shutdowns the interruption of an exponential growth could succeed, while at the same time minimizing the economic and school costs. Interruptions could also be planned, which would increase acceptance https://t.co/gBrltJczUD – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) October 18, 2020

Corona lockdown in Germany? Lauterbach and Drosten promote the English approach

“England discusses a precautionary, time-limited lockdown (# circuitbreaker / “overload switch”) in order to delay the increase in new infections. Fall and / or Christmas holidays would be an option to limit economic impact, ”wrote Drosten, Chief virologist at the Berlin Charite Twitter.

Lauterbach again retweeted the post and said: “(The) study is interesting, also for us. Because with systematic short shutdowns the interruption of exponential growth could succeed while minimizing the economic and educational costs. Interruptions could also be planned, which would increase acceptance. “

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: approval for lockdown or shutdown?

Whether such a measure in the corona– The afflicted population would really find approval, would have to be shown first. The British have not yet decided on such a new break in public life.

Lauterbach meanwhile sees the responsibility with the population, one second lockdown still averted. “It will depend on how the population behaves. That is more important than individual measures, “said the SPD health expert in the Funke newspapers. The question is whether it will be possible to convince a sufficiently large proportion of German citizens to restrict their contacts. Otherwise, clinics and health authorities would be overrun, said Lauterbach. The result is “local shutdowns”. (pm / dpa)