COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) – Denmark will also have to hold out in lockdown throughout February. The strict Corona measures were extended on Thursday for a further three weeks until February 28, as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in Copenhagen. This means that shops, shopping centers, restaurants, gyms and many other facilities will remain closed due to concerns about the further spread of mutated coronavirus variants.

The schools in Germany’s northernmost neighbor also remain closed. But there is hope that the younger students will be able to return to their classrooms by the fourth grade before February 28, announced Frederiksen. We will probably be able to say more about this at the beginning of next week.

At the same time, the Danish borders remain largely tight for most foreigners. As a rule, only those who can show a valid reason for entry and a negative corona test that is no more than 24 hours old come into the country. For people from Schleswig-Holstein, in addition to a reason for entry such as a job in Denmark or close family contacts, a notification that is no more than one week old is sufficient. They too must show a recent negative test without good reason.

The number of new infections in Denmark has decreased in recent weeks. Nevertheless, people are currently very cautious there: In particular, the virus variant that first appeared in England and has now been detected hundreds of times in Denmark has caused concern. “The mutations changed the rules of the game,” said Frederiksen. You cannot stop the development with the variants, you can only do as much as possible to slow it down.

In the most recent comparative values ​​from the EU health authority ECDC, Denmark is now doing a little better than Germany. The start of the vaccination campaign also got off to a quicker start than in other EU countries. / Trs / DP / fba