In the meeting of the Hamburg citizenship, only the AfD doubts the need for the corona lockdown. But there is criticism of the crisis management from the opposition. The CDU, Left and FDP are all calling for homeless people to be accommodated in hotels.

M.ith the exception of the AfD, all parliamentary groups in Hamburg’s citizenship consider the extension and tightening of the corona lockdown to be proportionate. On Wednesday, the CDU and the left did not spare criticism of the red-green crisis management in the debate on the Senate’s 30th Corona containment regulation. The government and the opposition were engaged in an emotional debate on the subject of the homeless in the current hour.

In unusual harmony, the CDU, Left and FDP demanded individual accommodation in hotels. The dire situation of the homeless in winter is not new, said Stephanie Rose of the left-wing parliamentary group that had requested the debate. “What is new is that homeless people are afraid of infection and are therefore avoiding the city’s accommodation.” It is cynical that others should stop their contacts while homeless people in the city’s winter emergency program have to share rooms and showers.

“People are dying outside”

Representatives of the SPD and the Greens, on the other hand, referred to an expansion of the winter emergency program, which now offers 1,400 places to stay in three accommodations and an extensive range of advice that can help people out of homelessness. “We have to use this winter emergency program so that it doesn’t hit the streets again afterwards,” said Social Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD). She indignantly rejected the charge of turning a blind eye to the plight of the homeless.

“Outside people are dying and inside the government representatives pat each other on the shoulder” – this is how the situation can be summed up polemically, said Andreas Grutzck from the CDU. “Eight deaths in Hamburg since the beginning of the year alone are signs enough that the winter emergency program is not enough.”

There has not yet been a mass outbreak nationwide among the homeless, said Marco Schulz of the AfD with a view to the corona pandemic. Frost protection is necessary, but: “Save your watering can demand for 100% hotel accommodation.” His parliamentary group colleague Krzysztof Walczak once again relativized the corona dangers overall, which would only be used by a “concentrated power of governments, parties and media” to steer politics in “an evil authoritarian direction” with measures such as lockdown.

“The stresses of the crisis affect us all, but not all equally”

While CDU parliamentary group leader Dennis Thering accused again failure in the debate on the ordinance school senator Ties Rabe (SPD), left-wing parliamentary group leader David Stoop criticized the fact that socially disadvantaged people, who were particularly suffering from the pandemic, were not being given enough help. The FDP MP Anna von Treuenfels-Frowein accused the Senate of “not having sufficient provisions for the second wave of the pandemic”.

Home office is “not a panacea,” said the Green politician Lena Zagst. For parents there is a double burden of homeschooling, which mainly affects women. “The stress of the crisis affects us all, but not all equally.”

For the first time, everyone who came to the town hall for the citizenship meeting had the opportunity to undergo a rapid corona test. According to the citizenship chancellery, a total of 121 people – including members of parliament, citizenship and senate employees and journalists – made use of it. No information was given on the results.