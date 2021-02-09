The FDP advocates reopening schools and daycare centers soon. Experts are also warning of the consequences of ongoing closings. FDP leader Lindner makes the federal government serious allegations. You miss any perspective.

The Corona cabinet is discussing the current pandemic situation again today. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn explains the results of the deliberations here live after the meeting.

VBefore the new top meeting in the Corona crisis, FDP leader Christian Lindner asked the federal government to present rules for opening up trade and educational institutions. “The federal government lacks any perspective as to how it would like to reopen social life. The national effort must no longer be limited to keeping areas of the economy and society closed for as long as possible, ”criticized Lindner in an interview with the German Press Agency in Berlin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states want to speak in a video conference on Wednesday about how to proceed.

“We need a step-by-step plan that creates transparency and predictability,” demanded Lindner. The federal government could “not shirk responsibility”. A nationwide framework with “if-then rules” that differ depending on the regional infection rate is necessary. Lindner referred to a draft of the state government of Schleswig-Holstein, which was drawn up with the participation of his party and, according to Lindner, “points in the right direction”. The FDP wanted to present its own draft for a nationwide step-by-step plan in Berlin on Tuesday, which is to be introduced into parliament.

“It’s not about immediately opening everything at the same time. But I am sure that the first opening steps would be possible – at daycare centers and schools, for example, but also at hairdressers and in retail, ”said Lindner. “In regions with low infection rates, more opening would be feasible than in hotspot areas. We also need intelligent concepts, for example the use of quick tests for personal use or air purifiers in public spaces. “

Experts warn of long school closings

Above all, experts fear the negative consequences of the permanent school closings of the second corona lockdown. The closings not only led to a loss of performance, but especially for children “from educationally disadvantaged backgrounds” school is often one of the most important social and emotional points of reference, said OECD Education Director Andreas Schleicher of the German Press Agency. “This is exactly where the decisive risks of the second lockdown lie.” For these schoolchildren and small children for whom digital learning is no alternative, the risks “grow disproportionately to the length of the lockdown”.

The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, spoke of a group of students who had been poorly reached by distance learning in the last school year and are now accumulating new deficits again. “They can practically no longer make the connection in the next school year.” The affected pupils are at risk of failing to graduate or at least not achieving the qualification they are aiming for. “That means massively deteriorated future prospects.”

The Federal Ministry of Education published guidelines for face-to-face teaching during the corona pandemic, created by scientists. According to this, such lessons are possible while observing strict infection control rules. The scientists gave specific recommendations, among other things, on reducing class sizes, wearing masks, ventilating and dealing with suspected corona cases. Chancellor Merkel spoke of a “longer-term strategy”.