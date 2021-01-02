The decision to extend the lockdown is pending. Chancellor Merkel and the country leaders come together for a corona summit. Politicians and experts want to continue the measures.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The hard lockdown applies because of higher Covid-19 case numbers in the Federal Republic until January 10th.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and country heads want that Lockdown on the 10. January extend beyond, at least according to media information.

and country heads want that on the extend beyond, at least according to media information. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 2nd, 1 p.m .: “You have to find out now that this Hotspot strategy with the incidence levels 35 and 50 has not proven, ”said Thuringia’s Minister of Health Heike Werner (Left). “In retrospect, it might have been a good thing if the country bosses had come to an agreement earlier in the Lockdown to go. ”In retrospect, however, one is always smarter, and in the autumn some experts also have the strategy of local lockdowns in corona hotspots recommended. Before the massive increase in Corona infections.

At that time it would not have been foreseeable how strong this would be Infection events would develop. “I think that the virus simply thwarted our plans,” Werner continued. “The virus has an enormously high penetration power, especially in the winter months, which we couldn’t see in February, March and April because we got into the relatively quickly Lockdown and when we got out of lockdown it was soon summer. “

Corona summit with Angela Merkel: extension of the measures are more likely

Berlin – On January 5th the decision on the extension of the second hard one is made Corona lockdown in Germany. The federal and state governments come to another Corona summit together. True, there are many starting the Corona vaccinations Hope – but the extension of the corona measures is becoming more and more likely. Several politicians, including the Merkel confidante Pure Haseloff (CDU), Bodo Ramelow (Left) and Manuela Schwesig (SPD) already dared a corresponding prognosis. But also Jens Spahn (CDU), Armin Laschet (CDU) and Berlin's Governing Mayor Michael Mueller (SPD) dampened hopes. "So I don't see how we can return to the pre-lockdown mode in this situation," said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Extension of the lockdown? Many prime ministers from the CDU and SPD already seem to agree

Will be on January 5th Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states talk about easing and extending the corona lockdowns. The goal is the number of New corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants to under 50 within a week. In the past few days, information has repeatedly come to the public from the country bosses and from the Chancellery that they will Corona lockdown at the upcoming summit extend.

The #Vaccine gives hope & confidence. However, we must not be careless. On the contrary. It is not the time to relax. We have to further reduce contacts. That is why stricter contact restrictions have been in effect again since yesterday. #StayHome #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GOjGtP8yjB – Manuela Schwesig (@ManuelaSchwesig) December 28, 2020

Doctors and business experts are now also arguing in the same direction. They are also calling for the Corona lockdowns on January 5th. But the proposal for an exception to the corona lockdown comes from an unfamiliar direction. From SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. He considers a reopening of schools and daycare centers to be conceivable under certain conditions. "The prerequisite would be that all other grade levels would be divided and alternately receive classroom and digital lessons. Or face-to-face teaching is completely suspended," said Lauterbach Rheinische Post. However, he rejects a general opening of schools. Children would pass on the virus as well as adults.

At the same time stated Lauterbach the Rheinische Post, he expects "the worst three months of all pandemic with high infection and death rates". After that, however, there is hope due to the warmer temperatures and the corona vaccine. He is confident that the new year will be much better. Meanwhile, Lauterbach directs criticism of the EU. And also Norbert Röttgen practice sharp words about vaccination strategy.

(1) First of all, there is now little point in looking backwards. The focus must therefore now remain consistent lockdown. In addition, one should check whether the Astra vaccine can be approved and postponing the 2nd dose through the wave helps https://t.co/bvGivEuHMj – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) January 1, 2021

Doctors and economic experts advise against relaxation – corona vaccine does not provide rapid relaxation

“We intensive care physicians urgently advise against any loosening of the prospect of an incidence of less than 25 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week,” said the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Uwe Janssens. “We won’t see how strong it is in the hospitals until the end of next week Christmas to spread Covid-19 * has contributed. The effects of New Year’s Eve then much later. ”He doesn’t expect relaxation in the intensive care units until the summer.

"The health system urgently needs relief, which can only be achieved by extending the measures to restrict contact," said Susanne Johna, chairwoman of the Medical Association of the Marburg Federation. And economic experts are also warning against easing. "The top priority for business must be that the second wave of infections is limited as quickly as possible," said the President of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher. Also a quick relaxation of the Corona crisis According to Johna, the vaccine is unlikely: "Despite all the optimism, it must be clear to us that the vaccination can hardly be expected to provide relief for the infection process at least in the first three months of the new year."

