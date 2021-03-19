In the Corona crisis, trips abroad are controversial – but currently the only prospect for Germans on vacation. This creates a lack of understanding for many.

Berlin – The people in Germany probably dream of a little normality. Mallorca is no longer a risk area and the Germans are flocking to the island. However, the prime ministers disagree on whether one can also take an Easter holiday in Germany. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) definitely has no hopes for an Easter holiday in his own country. “I don’t think hotels can reopen at Easter.” Saxony’s Prime Minister sees it similarly, who made it clear at the end of February that there would be no Easter holiday. But what about in other federal states?

Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are calling for hotel openings at Easter

The northern German federal states in particular do not understand why you can go on vacation in Mallorca, but not in your own country. “I believe that it is difficult to convey that the federal government has now released vacations in other countries again, and at the same time no vacation in your own state is possible,” said the state chief of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig. The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU) is also in favor of opening up German hotels. He is of the opinion that this “always makes more sense” than when Germans go on an Easter holiday abroad. Lower Saxony also wants to enable holidays in their own country.

Only at the next federal-state summit on March 22nd will it be decided whether traveling in Germany will be possible. There will certainly be a lot of disputes there about hotel openings, because many federal states want to loosen up, despite the increasing number of infections. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Rainer Haseloff (CDU) told the Picture newspaper “There is still hope for self-sufficient tourism for regional children within Saxony-Anhalt during the Easter holidays.” This means that no hotels are allowed to open, but camping or renting a holiday home in their own state would be permitted. So far, overnight stays in hotels are only possible for business travelers. “Refrain from travel that is not absolutely necessary at home and abroad,” states the federal and state governments. It remains to be seen whether this statement will change.