In the fight against Corona, the borders are being closed in many places. The anxious question: is the Easter holiday still possible? There is now a heated argument about this.

Hamburg – Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) interfered in the emerging debate about the Easter holiday. In view of the still unresolved infection situation, he rejected calls for quick loosening and urged caution on this issue. The start of the discussion is much too early, said the Federal Minister of Finance in an interview with “Welt”. It is now very important “that we all“ wait a bit to see how things develop, ”said Scholz.

Previously, some country leaders had already publicly reported about the Disputed vacation issue*. The debate was opened by Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), who had already ruled out any easing at the beginning of the holiday in a "Bild" interview on Sunday. "I am in favor of speaking truths: Unfortunately there can be no Easter holiday in Germany this year," he said, provoking Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther. With a view to the tourism industry in his country, he has been promoting quick lockdown relaxation for days. In Hamburg you can see efforts to get one clear opening perspective, however, anything but happy*, as reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de.