Denmark wants to return to normal in May and has agreed on a long-term opening plan. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warns of this step via Twitter.

Berlin – Germany has just extended the lockdown *. Denmark, on the other hand, wants to reopen the country. Politicians have agreed on a long-term plan to move away from the current corona measures. The plan was approved by the social democratic government and almost all other Danish parliamentary parties. The aim is to repeal the current Corona * measures, which severely restrict public life, with a few exceptions. However, only when all risk groups and all people over 50 years of age who would like to have received their first corona vaccination. In some areas, some measures are likely to remain in place, for example at major events.

Karl Lauterbach warns of “Covid contamination” and expects high death rates

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has now warned about the Danish government’s plan via Twitter. He sees major problems in a “Covid infection”, even if the risk groups have already been vaccinated. The rest could continue to be infected with the coronavirus and this would also mean “fatal consequences” for younger people. After all, not all citizens can be vaccinated and many unvaccinated people from risk groups would become infected. Lauterbach sets up an example calculation: “If, for example, 20 percent of the over 50s in Germany were not vaccinated and every second person became infected, over 60,000 people would be infected [einer] The disease is dying, ”said Lauterbach on Twitter.

He also draws attention to the fact that younger people can also die from the virus. Many are also affected by long-term consequences and can suffer lifelong damage. “So far, we have not had any therapy for #MECFS, a disturbance of thinking, remembering and the ability to concentrate that severely restricts quality of life. It is considered incurable, ”says Karl Lauterbach.

Karl Lauterbach: Many critics express themselves under his tweet

Many users are critical of Karl Lauterbach’s tweet *. Many respond to the fact that Denmark * has at least one plan – in contrast to Germany. For example, one user writes: “Pretty presumptuous. Denmark has had a plan and a strategy for a long time. The federal government and you have none of the above. Building walls without doors and windows, that can’t be the solution. ”Another commented on the sluggish vaccination start in Germany:“ And what are we doing better in Germany? Here the over 80-year-olds are not even through with the vaccination, but the students and thus their parents are released from the infection. You have no chance to protect yourself due to the compulsory presence! “

But many users also agree with the SPD health expert. A user called for a global corona strategy: “Well, Karl, the Danish government will not stick to the strategy because the capacities of the health system are very limited. Due to the new variants, the younger ones will also have to deal with the difficult cases. You need a uniform strategy for Europe / worldwide! ”In October last year, the Society for Virology also published a statement in which it advised against infection *. “Nevertheless, we are convinced that the damage that threatens us directly or indirectly in the event of an uncontrolled infection can exceed this burden many times over and lead to a humanitarian and economic catastrophe.” The virologist Christian Drosten was also involved in this. (dp)* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.