The corona numbers in Hamburg are too high. That is why the Hanseatic city has now imposed a curfew. The strict rule should apply from Good Friday.

Hamburg – To contain the corona pandemic, Hamburg is tightening the lockdown: From Good Friday, one will apply in the Hanseatic city night curfew*. The Hamburg Senate decided on Wednesday. According to the information, it applies from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. “The infection dynamic is too strong. We have to achieve a clear braking effect, ”said Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD). The new regulation is initially valid until April 18, 2020.

The corona numbers have been rising sharply in Hamburg for two weeks. On Wednesday the incidence value was just under 164. Although the Hanseatic city already has a very strict lockdown*. But the previous rules were not enough to break the third wave of infections quickly enough, said Tschentscher. That is why the people of Hamburg should now only leave the apartments in the evening “for good reason”. Exceptions are trips to work or emergencies. According to the news portal 24hamburg.de, individuals are allowed to go for a walk or take the dog alone in the vicinity of the apartment. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.