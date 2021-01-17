B.undes economics minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) was “confirmed” in office at the weekend. Because Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet and the CSU chairman Markus Söder unanimously and immediately rejected the initiative of the defeated party chairman candidate Friedrich Merz to immediately take over the office of economics minister in the current federal government . Merz had expressed these ambitions following his electoral defeat after he had rejected Laschet’s offer to become involved in the CDU presidium in the future.

Altmaier counters the attack on his office with the announcement that in view of the numerous complaints about the complexity of the corona aid for companies, he will be making significant relief. He is reacting to the growing criticism from companies and associations of the bureaucratic structure and the slow payment of the funds. According to information from the FAZ, the minister is “very interested in helping companies and the self-employed who are particularly affected by the measures to combat pandemics, quickly and as unbureaucratically as possible”.

Depreciation on perishable goods

In addition to the current loan and aid programs, the Bridging Aid III program has been available since the beginning of January. According to Altmaier, applications and payments made under this program should be “streamlined and simplified”. The minister now wants to coordinate his proposals in the federal government, especially with Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD).

According to Altmaier’s plans, entitlement to bridging aid III is to be extended retrospectively to the period from November 2020 to June 2021. In addition, only one criterion should apply in future: Companies can receive funding for every month in which they can demonstrate a drop in sales of at least 30 percent. Further proof of the eligibility to apply – i.e. the direct impact or a drop in sales since April – should be omitted. There should also no longer be any distinction between “companies affected by closure” and other companies. However, the amount of aid should continue to vary. Anyone who had to close their business because of government orders will probably be able to prove higher losses and receive higher amounts.



Chairs secured with chains at the Zeil-Kitchen restaurant on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt

:



Image: Frank Röth





Altmaier also wants to respond to a further demand from the retail trade: This should enable companies to write off perishable and seasonal goods (such as winter fashion). The depreciation can then be included in the catalog of reimbursable fixed costs. To ensure that the companies receive effective support as quickly as possible, the maximum amount of the down payments is to be increased to a total of 150,000 euros. The maximum amount in a single month should be 50,000 euros “advance payment”, 50 percent of the requested funding amount.

Up to 1.5 million from the federal government

According to reports, Altmaier also wants to discuss an increase in monthly support with Scholz. According to information from the FAZ, the companies that are directly affected by the closure will receive up to 1.5 million euros from the federal government. The maximum amount is currently 500,000 euros. All other businesses could receive up to one million euros. So far, this amount has been capped at 200,000 euros. In addition, Altmaier is apparently considering giving aid to larger companies in the future. According to his plans, the upper limit of 500 million euros in annual sales should rise to 750 million euros.

The increase in aid payments and the higher upper limits for the size of the company would have to be examined and approved by the EU Commission as aid. The ministry has not yet quantified what the additional relief with corona aid could cost. Additional monthly billions are to be expected.

The SPD had so far resisted some of the ideas that Altmaier is now presenting. The economic policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Bernd Westphal, has now signaled approval. “We have enormous aid programs at the start, which are also having an effect,” said Westphal on the weekend of the “Spiegel”. In some sectors such as retail, however, readjustments have to be made. “The non-food trade should have the opportunity to have unsalable seasonal goods reimbursed as a partial depreciation of fixed costs,” the SPD politician is quoted as saying.