All current developments in the Corona live blog

Health Minister: Astra-Zeneca for people over 60 years of age or after “thorough education”

Spahn and Merkel want to comment later in a press conference on how to proceed with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine +++ vaccination centers only open in eight of 16 federal states over Easter +++ Brandenburg imposes nocturnal curfews +++ All developments in the live blog.