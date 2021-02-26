What is the corona situation like in your district? Click through our interactive map and use the search function of our corona table.

Which districts and cities are particularly affected by Corona and where intensive care beds are becoming scarce.

Interactive map and table with daily updated coronavirus data – colored according to the limit values.

In addition, we map the current seven-day incidences for Bavaria *, as well as all important data on the situation in the intensive care units and the progress of vaccinations in Germany.

Munich – that Coronavirus has been shaping our lives for almost a year now. The infection process and the situation in the hospitals always form the basis for the policy that decides on renewed exit restrictions or possible easing. With us you will therefore find the coronavirus numbers from all districts and urban districts throughout Germany and constantly updated. The basis is the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI).

Coronavirus in Germany: All the numbers, all the data

Rise the numbers, are the numbers falling? Where is the seven-day incidence particularly high? Where are intensive care beds scarce? Our coronavirus map shows you all the incidence values ​​and the occupancy of the intensive care units in the 401 German districts and cities. About our methodology: We automatically integrate the data from the RKI and the DIVI intensive register directly into our visualizations. Please see the transparency box at the end of the article for more details.

Questions and answers: Coronavirus card for Germany

How do I use the above corona card? On the smartphone you can zoom in on the map with two fingers or the plus-minus symbols at the bottom right. From the third zoom level, the districts are then labeled. The section can be moved in the same way. On your computer click on the symbols to zoom – alternatively you can also use the CTRL key on your keyboard together with the mouse wheel. A tip or a click on the district reveals all associated coronavirus data. You can find a map with the incidence values ​​and important figures for Bavaria in our Corona data article for Bavaria *.

How up-to-date is the corona data? We are constantly updating the numbers. You will find a time in the footer of our map. At least one comparison with the new official data from the Robert Koch Institute takes place around midnight and the DIVI data is updated around 12.15 p.m.

Where do the coronavirus data and figures come from, what they mean

Where can I find number x, where is information y? As the data / interactive team of the Ippen digital network *, we also provide current figures on the utilization of intensive care beds and the vaccination rates in German federal states. We are constantly expanding this offer for you. Feel free to write us your suggestions. Even after more than a year, the development of data and research is still rapid. We try to take this into account. We have deliberately taken into account the new 200 limit for new infections as dark red, as it can be accompanied by political consequences. However, we also deliberately refrain from specifically naming these local consequences for each federal state or even district / municipality: Some restrictions and easing take effect automatically, some only after a general decree or political decisions at the individual federal levels.

Where can I find more interesting coronavirus stories? In graphics, for example, we show how dramatically the coronavirus has changed our lives in the first few months. We explain how Sars-CoV-2 should actually be classified in comparison to the classic known flu *. And we researched which terms and values ​​are most important in the discussion about the virus. By Philipp David Pries and Luisa Billmayer. * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.