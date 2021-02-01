The military has taken power in the Southeast Asian country. Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders were arrested. The State Councilor issued a statement calling on the population not to accept the coup.
.
The military has taken power in the Southeast Asian country. Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders were arrested. The State Councilor issued a statement calling on the population not to accept the coup.
.
We bring you the best Premium WordPress Themes that perfect for news, magazine, personal blog, etc. Check our landing page for details.
Learn more