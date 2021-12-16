Corona live blog: RKI: the number of cases is not falling fast enough

Corona live blog

RKI: The number of cases is not falling fast enough

from



Vaccination certificates should only be valid for nine months for travel in the EU +++ Court overturns the 2-G rule in retail in Lower Saxony +++ Wieler: The situation could worsen again significantly +++ Queen cancels Christmas lunch because of Omikron +++ vaccinations reach new daily high +++ developments on the pandemic in the corona live blog.