Corona live blog: RKI: the number of cases is not falling fast enough
Corona live blog
Vaccination certificates should only be valid for nine months for travel in the EU +++ Court overturns the 2-G rule in retail in Lower Saxony +++ Wieler: The situation could worsen again significantly +++ Queen cancels Christmas lunch because of Omikron +++ vaccinations reach new daily high +++ developments on the pandemic in the corona live blog.
