Deutsche Bahn shortens individual trains because of Omikron +++ Netherlands relaxes strict corona requirements +++ Members of parliament are preparing an application for compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 +++ Bavaria also ends cooperation with the Luca app +++ According to Biontech, the Omikron vaccine will be available from March +++ All developments regarding the pandemic in the Corona live blog.

