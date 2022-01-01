Corona live blog: Lauterbach: First vaccinations and masks protect against Omikron
Finance Minister Lindner announces Corona tax law +++ Despite high levels of infection: France shortens quarantine period +++ Injured people in corona protests in Greiz, Thuringia +++ Survey: Corona pandemic and pension security most important issues for 2022 +++ All developments on the pandemic in the Corona live blog.
