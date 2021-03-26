All current developments in the Corona live blog
Corona live blog
Intensive care physicians are calling for a hard lockdown and stopping all relaxation
From
Third corona case at figure skating world championship +++ Serbia starts vaccination of migrants +++ Czech Republic extends emergency by two weeks +++ pilot project in Tübingen can continue thanks to constant incidence +++ All developments in the live blog.
.
#Corona #live #blog #Intensive #care #physicians #call #hard #lockdown #stop #relaxation
Leave a Reply