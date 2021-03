Chancellery Minister Braun warns of vaccine-resistant mutants +++ Research Minister Karliczek dampens hope for corona drug +++ 5000 spectators at test concert in Barcelona +++ Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania tightened measures +++ Intensive care physicians are calling for a hard lockdown and stopping all relaxations +++ All developments in the live blog.

