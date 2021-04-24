All current developments in the Corona live blog
Corona live blog
Dramatic corona situation in India: “Please help us get oxygen”
Of
Federal government will declare India a virus variant area +++ Fine of up to 25,000 euros for violations of curfew +++ Putin allows Russians four additional holidays due to pandemic +++ Karlsruhe is registering more and more urgent applications for emergency brake +++ All developments in the live blog.
