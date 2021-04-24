In Ecuador, too, infections are at their highest level +++ Great Britain wants to buy an additional 40 million Biontech vaccine doses +++ Peaceful corona protests in Frankfurt, Hanover, Berlin +++ GEW education union calls for early vaccination for all teachers +++ WHO: Due to pandemic 100,000 additional malaria deaths in 2020 +++ Police: comprehensive control of the curfew unrealistic +++ Dozens of patients in France accidentally vaccinated with saline solution +++ All developments in the live blog.

#Corona #live #blog #Brazil #recorded #deaths #beginning #April