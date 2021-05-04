All current developments in the Corona live blog

Corona live blog

Brandenburg approves AstraZeneca for under 60-year-olds

Of



National vaccination pass: Italy opens for tourists from mid-May +++ Vaccinated day tourists are allowed to return to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania +++ Relaxation for fully vaccinated in Bavaria from Thursday +++ Almost 29 percent of Germans have received their first vaccination +++ All developments in Live blog.