All current developments in the Corona live blog
Corona live blog
Brandenburg approves AstraZeneca for under 60-year-olds
Of
National vaccination pass: Italy opens for tourists from mid-May +++ Vaccinated day tourists are allowed to return to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania +++ Relaxation for fully vaccinated in Bavaria from Thursday +++ Almost 29 percent of Germans have received their first vaccination +++ All developments in Live blog.
.
#Corona #live #blog #Brandenburg #releases #AstraZeneca #60yearolds
Leave a Reply