All current developments in the Corona live blog

Corona live blog

15,000 criminal charges for fraud with Corona emergency aid

Of



Peru’s ex-president punished for precautionary vaccination +++ Socially disadvantaged people have a greater risk of corona +++ Despite high infections, Sao Paulo is loosening the rules +++ Bishops’ Conference wants annual commemoration day for corona deaths +++ Mecklenburg holiday home owners from +++ All Developments in the live blog.