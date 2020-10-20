Highlights: Less than 50 thousand new cases for the first time since August, 587 deaths in last 24 hours

69,721 patients recovered, number of recovered patients in the country reached 67.33 lakh

Currently 7,48,538 active cases in the country, 23 thousand less than yesterday

The trend of reducing the active cases in the 5 most affected states

new Delhi

Corona virus epidemic outbreaks appear to be declining. According to the data released on Tuesday morning, less than 50 thousand new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since the last week of July that there have been so few cases. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 75,97,064 with 46,791 new cases. Of these, there are 7,48,538 active cases which is 23,517 less than yesterday. There is a steady decline in active cases. 587 people have died in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that the death toll has been less than 600.

Good signs from the 5 most affected states

According to the Ministry of Health, there is a trend of decreasing active cases in the last week in the 5 states most affected by Corona. Through a visualization, the ministry has shown a trend of active cases in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The active case curve of Maharashtra shows a downward trend in the last one month. Whereas in Karnataka and Kerala, cases increased in the last September and early October. However, now the number of active cases is decreasing in these five states.

Recovery rate close to 89%

So far 1,15,197 patients have died due to corona virus in the country. In the last 24 hours 69,721 patients have been discharged. Now the number of cured patients has increased to 67,33,329 which is 88.6% of the total cases.



More than 40 million corona cases worldwide

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday morning, there had been a total of 40,333,146 cases of corona in the world. The United States tops the Corona-affected countries with the highest number of 8,210,849 cases and 220,095 deaths in the world. India ranks second in terms of cases while Brazil is second in terms of deaths. There 154,176 people have lost their lives with this disease.