The corona virus epidemic has shattered the dreams of millions of Indians. India’s economy, which was growing rapidly, has fallen flat. Tens of millions of people were coming out of poverty, megacities were being erected, India’s strength was growing and it was poised to become an economic superpower. But due to the economic conditions that have been created throughout the country, the concern has increased manifold. India’s economy has shrunk faster than any other country. Some estimates say that about 20 million people may again go into poverty. Most experts are blaming this loss on lockdown.

If the situation does not improve then the economy will collapse

What about the economy of the country, you can see it in the textile mills of Surat. In factories that took generations to erect, production is now 1/10 of what it was before. The state of India will be seen in the hanging faces of thousands of families who used to give finishing touches to sarees, but are now forced to sell vegetables and milk. Be it mobile phone shops or some other store, Sannata Pasra is there. India’s economy shrank by 24% in the last quarter while China is growing again. Economists even say that India can also lose the pride of being the 5th largest economy in the world (after America, China, Japan, Germany).

Corona increased India’s problems

The expert says that the lockdown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was strict but it had many flaws. Not only did it damage the economy, the virus also spread rapidly. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in India and more than 80 thousand new cases are coming every day. The country’s economic situation was already running high. China has tightened the border. Famous writer Arundhati Roy said in a conversation with New York Times, “The engine has broken down. The ability to survive has been cut off. And its pieces have been blown into the air, you don’t know when and how they will fall.”



Jayati Ghosh, a development economist in Jawaharlal Nehru, told the New York Times, “This is probably India’s worst phase since independence. People don’t have money. Investors won’t invest if the market doesn’t exist. The cost of making more things is higher. has occurred.”

Haste became expensive in lockdown?

The pace of growth of the Indian economy has been decreasing quarter by quarter. In 2016 it was 8% which had come down to 4% before Corona started. Four years ago, India closed 90% of the country’s paper currency through demonetisation. The goal was to reduce corruption and promote digital payments. Economists welcome it, but they say that the way Modi implemented all of this, the economy had suffered a long loss. The same haste was also seen during Corona. On March 24, at 8 pm, Modi shut down the economy from 12 pm. Imprisoned in Indian homes. Immediately many people lost their jobs. The migration of migrant laborers created a different crisis. Many economists consider the implementation of the lockdown to be responsible for the latest situation in Corona.



People getting out of the house less

Former World Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu said, “The slowdown in the second quarter of 2020 is almost entirely due to the nature of the lockdown. It would have been beneficial if the epidemic had come under control, but it did not.” The fear of becoming infected with the virus persists even after lockdown. According to the Google Mobility report, 39% fewer people are leaving in unlock than before the epidemic. The Modi government announced $ 260 billion in emergency aid but it did not benefit the poor much. Some states do not even have the money to pay to health workers. Government debt is approaching the highest level in the last 40 years.