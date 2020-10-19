“I won’t let Söder lock me up at home,” says lawyer Stephan Vielheimer. At the same time, he corrects what he sees as a widespread misunderstanding of the Infection Protection Act.

Munich – There has been a lot of controversy over the past few days Ban on accommodation and a general curfew given. In several federal states, courts have the Corona measures ultimately tilted. A Munich lawyer accuses politicians “Atypical measures” fighting a second wave the pandemic *.

“With the accommodation ban, the state does not prohibit any behavior that it does right away considers dangerous. In truth should to travel to be made difficult and spoiled – without directing this. Nobody seriously claims that spending the night in the hotel itself represents a relevant corona risk – at least that does not follow from the study on the infection environment Robert Koch Institute (RKI) “says the one who specializes in labor law Stephan Vielmeier talking to the newspaper world.

Criticism of corona measures by the federal government: “Is not about maximum infection protection”

Vielmeier also misses after the federal-state consultations Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) a “coherent overall concept”. In this context he judges it German Infection Protection Act as “sleek” – only for immediate danger prevention: “What critics often keep silent: The general clause in sentence 4 expressly allows interference with the freedom of assembly, freedom of movement and inviolability of the apartment,” he explains in the interview the content of the Infection Protection Act.

But now that Corona * is a Permanent condition has become, is not the executive, but the legislative branch asked: “According to the Basic Law, it is not about maximum protection against infection, but about the best possible protection against infection while at the same time protecting other legal interests, such as the right of children to be educated.”

Several administrative courts have overturned the ban on accommodation that was passed after the federal-state consultations with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). © KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL / AFP

Coronavirus in Germany: case law on the Infection Protection Act in sight

As far as the previous case law on the Infection Protection Act is concerned, Vielmeier (who emphasized in the course of the conversation that he was not an administrative lawyer himself) praised the German courts: “The judiciary was initially very generous with the executive and has always taken into account that the executive As of March / April had little knowledge and also to act quickly had to.”

Corona in Germany: Lawyer hands out against Söder – “Don’t let me lock up”

Despite this admission to politics, Vielmeier saves because of corona measures Bavarian dishes drew, not criticism. For example on CSU boss and Bavarian Prime Minister and the first imposed Curfews in the Free State (a “euphemism” for Vielheimer): “I won’t let Markus Söder lock me up at home.”

Even the citywide Ban on alcohol consumption in Munich, decided by Mayor Dieter Reiter, in Vielmeier’s opinion, was “not necessary”: “A lonely nightly beer in the Isar floodplains next to my office only endangers my liver, but not protection against infection. The other way round was allowed to Speci drinker and Hookah smokers stay seated. That doesn’t fit at the back and front, there is no overall concept. “

His conclusion on the Bavarian approach to combating corona: “Fundamentally wrong”. Because: “The ban on safe behavior is unsuitable.” In this context, he also doubts travel restrictions in Germany, a ban on serving from 10 p.m. and a curfew.

Is the corona mood in Germany changing? Lawyer is certain: “Yes”

Does Vielmeier also have constructive criticism? In his opinion, which corona measures should be retained? The lawyer counts:

Minimum distance

no major events

Limitation of gastro visitors (“especially in closed rooms”)

Mask requirement (“city-wide no, maybe yes in the pedestrian zone”)

Since new pandemic rules have been devised every “week”, the population’s approval for them has waned, believes Vielmeier – and they also have to be enforced. “Allegedly, according to surveys, the approval of the corona measures is so high, but everyone makes their rules very selectively in practice,” he warns. (frs)* Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

