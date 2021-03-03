“Two trains are racing towards each other,” warns SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. Not only does he vehemently reject an idea from Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder.

Update from March 1st, 5:05 p.m.: Markus Söder pleaded for changing the vaccination sequence. Before the vaccine from the provider AstraZeneca is “thrown away”, it should be offered to population groups who are scheduled for vaccination much later in the intended sequence. Health expert Karl Lauterbach has already expressed himself critical of the proposal of the Bavarian Prime Minister (see first report from March 1, 2021).

And even with Angela Merkel, the idea is not well received. According to Bild.de Both the Chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet are said to be skeptical of Söder’s planned approach. In a CDU / CSU country list, Laschet was probably critical. When vaccinating, the “first come, first served” motto should not be used. Merkel, Spahn and Laschet therefore want to keep the current vaccination strategy.

Corona: Lauterbach tears up Söder’s Astrazeneca proposal

First report from March 1, 2021: Berlin – “Söder’s suggestion, ‘Astra for everyone’ is wrong”: The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach tweeted this Sunday – as a reaction to the initiative of the CSU * boss. Markus Söder had advocated changing the sequence of vaccinations because of the corona vaccine with the image problem: “Before he stays lying down, vaccinate whoever wants to. No can of AstraZeneca should be left or thrown away, ”he said to the BamS.

Lauterbach now contradicted Bavaria’s Prime Minister: “If we use it for the elderly, no vaccine will be left lying around and numerous deaths will be prevented,” he wrote, and: “It is now less urgent for younger people.” In further tweets, the epidemiologist and politician explained how he did could imagine easing.

Lauterbach on the Corona situation in Germany: “Two trains are racing towards each other”

“Two trains are racing towards each other,” stated Lauterbach. The third wave in the pandemic has started and can no longer be stopped. He is certain that the B.1.1.7 * mutation will “fully prevail” in Germany. In his opinion, openings were only possible if two measures were combined:

The first vaccination all Prefer vaccines.

Carry out an antigen test * once a week in companies and schools.

Those who cannot get the latter should go to a test center. On the day of the test, you should then be allowed to go back to the shops with the corresponding certificate, according to Lauterbach: “This is how you make a virtue out of necessity: openings become an incentive for testing.”

His suggestion for the next step: extend the antigen tests – as soon as sufficient available – to twice a week. “With the strategy, the R-value sinks to below 1”, believes Lauterbach – even with the mutant B.1.1.7.

Corona easing? Söder and Merkel speak of openings – Spahn warns

Markus Söder and Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) recently spoke of an “opening matrix” or “opening steps”. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *) warned on Friday at the same time to “be extremely careful and careful”.

First of all, it must be observed, for example, whether the openings in schools and daycare centers are driving up the number of infections or not. The targeted 7-day incidence of a maximum of 35 has not been achieved in many places – and is currently not achievable for many federal states. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

