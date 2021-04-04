ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in Germany are still too high. Experts are calling for a tough lockdown. Health Minister Jens Spahn presents plans for vaccinated people.

Corona in Germany: The 7-day incidence * is still over 100. (see first report)

The virologist Drosten and the virologist Brinkmann are calling for a hard lockdown. (see update from April 2, 5:40 p.m.)

The police in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have expelled hundreds of drivers from the country. (see update from April 3, 6.15 p.m.)

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls for a harder lockdown than a year ago. (see update from April 3, 9:50 p.m.)

This News ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from April 4, 7:29 a.m.: According to plans by Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), those who have been vaccinated against the corona virus should soon get freedoms back. “Anyone who has been fully vaccinated can in future be treated like someone who has tested negative,” said Spahn Bild am Sonntag (BamS).

The background is an analysis by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), according to which the test and quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated people can be quickly lifted, reports the newspaper.

If the third wave of the corona pandemic has broken and further opening steps based on rapid tests, such as in the retail sector, are taken, this fundamental decision would come into effect. “Anyone who is vaccinated can go to the shop or the hairdresser without further testing,” said Spahn. In addition, according to the RKI, fully vaccinated people no longer need to be in quarantine.

Spahn wants more freedom for people who have been vaccinated against corona: “Will bring findings into practice in a timely manner”

The basis for the plans is an evaluation of the latest scientific findings by the RKI, writes the paper. In a report he had submitted to the Federal Ministry of Health: “According to the current state of knowledge, the risk of virus transmission by people who have been fully vaccinated is lower at the latest from the 15th day after administration of the second vaccination dose than with a negative rapid antigen test in asymptomatic infected persons. “

The report got loud BamS sent to the federal states on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s Conference asked the RKI to analyze whether and when the inclusion of vaccinated persons in test concepts will “possibly become obsolete”.

Spahn wants to implement the test and quarantine exemption for vaccinated people quickly in the next few weeks. “We will now put these findings into practice in talks with the federal states in a timely manner,” the minister told the newspaper.

Corona: Lauterbach calls for “harder lockdown than a year ago” – hundreds of tourists expelled from the state

Update from April 3, 9:50 p.m .: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has again spoken out in favor of a tougher lockdown in Germany on his Twitter account. He cited the spread of the British virus variant B.1.1.7 as the reason. The source of the infection can usually not be identified in the virus variant.

In addition, even fleeting encounters are probably sufficient for infection. “Therefore, a harder lockdown than a year ago will probably only help,” Lauterbach explains on Twitter.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls for a harder lockdown. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Corona in Germany: Hundreds of tourists were expelled from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Update from April 3, 6:15 p.m .: In the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the police have expelled almost 350 people for prohibited tourist entry into the country. On Good Friday, the police asked 343 people in 189 vehicles to leave the state again.

You could according to dpa do not give a valid reason for their stay. This was announced by the Rostock and Neubrandenburg police headquarters. Due to the corona pandemic, tourist stays – and thus also day trips – are not permitted in the northeast. However, visiting the nuclear family, such as parents and children, is still allowed.

Corona in Germany: General practitioner chief for slowly turning away from vaccination prioritization list

Update from April 3, 8.24 a.m.: “Soon we will no longer have to look so much at numbers, but increasingly at people’s health”: General practitioner chief Ulrich Weigeldt believes that a slow departure from the previous list of priorities would make sense with increasing vaccine deliveries. “The prioritization was and is a good guideline for the doctors as long as the vaccine is still available in small quantities,” he said Rheinische Post from Saturday.

So far, age has been a key criterion for the vaccination sequence. Only particularly serious pre-existing conditions are taken into account. In addition, certain professional groups such as paramedics or educators are vaccinated earlier.

“A man of 69 years with hypertension and diabetes should perhaps get the vaccination sooner than a 72-year-old triathlete,” Weigeldt explained in an interview with the newspaper. As soon as the available amount of vaccine has exceeded a certain level, it must also be a matter of immunizing all those who want to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.

RKI reports current corona numbers for Germany: More than 18,000 new infections

Update from April 3, 8:12 a.m.: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 18,129 new cases of corona infection and 120 more deaths from or with Covid-19 on this Saturday morning. A week ago, the RKI had recorded 20,472 new infections and 157 new deaths within one day.

According to the information, the nationwide 7-day incidence decreased slightly from 134.0 to 131.4 compared to the previous day. According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 2,873,190. A total of 76,895 infected people died.

Corona in Germany: Hanover Administrative Court grants urgent applications

Update from April 2, 10:40 p.m .: After the Hanover Administrative Court granted several urgent applications against the Corona exit restrictions, the Hanover region reacted on Friday evening. She announced that she would appeal against the decision to the Higher Administrative Court in Lüneburg.

Update from April 2, 8:50 p.m .: The Hanover Administrative Court has granted several urgent motions against corona exit restrictions in the region of the Lower Saxony state capital. The court announced on Friday evening that the applicant’s duty to observe the restrictions was suspended. Everyone else must continue to adhere to it. In the Hanover region, leaving your own apartment between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is only permitted with a valid reason.

In the opinion of the court, this encroachment on fundamental rights is not covered by the Infection Protection Act, which places very high demands on the justification of such measures. In particular, the region “did not adequately demonstrate that the waiver of exit restrictions would lead to a significant worsening of the infection rate in the scope of the risk realization,” the court said.

Corona in Germany: Drosten calls for “serious lockdown”

Update from April 2, 5:40 p.m .: “We will not get around a serious lockdown,” said Christian Drosten to the mirror. The virologist at the Berlin Charité believes another lockdown is inevitable, as he made clear in the latest episode of his podcast *.

It was seen in Paris and London that a partial lockdown against the more aggressive virus variant does not work. “The incidence there has continued to rise, as has the number of serious and often fatal courses of the disease,” explained Drosten. In major German cities there is still a chance to prevent this. “This now requires political action and the support of as many people as possible,” said the virologist’s urgent appeal.

Corona in Germany: Virologist Brinkmann with violent accusation against politics

The Braunschweig virologist Melanie Brinkmann warned that if everything continues as before, “everyone will know people in their very direct environment who have been in hospital, who have died and who suffer from long-term damage”. Politicians did not react early enough to warnings from science.

“We could already be at ten incidences if the politicians at the federal-state conference in January had taken seriously what we told them,” said Brinkmann. You can get the numbers down massively within four weeks if people have hardly any contacts. “The harder everyone applies the brakes, the shorter the lockdown,” Brinkmann explained mirror.

Corona in Germany: Survey with clear results – 48 percent want a sharper lockdown

First report from April 2nd: Berlin – The second Easter, on which Corona rules apply in Germany, is here. Also this year, large family reunions or restaurant visits will not be possible – due to the concern about infection, also due to the corona mutations *, measures to contain the virus * continue to apply.

How is that received by the population? A current survey by the opinion research institute Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend shows that significantly more people in Germany would even be in favor of tightening the Corona * measures. 48 percent of those surveyed voted for tougher measures *. Compared to mid-March this is 16 percent more and compared to the beginning of March even 28 percent more.

Corona in Germany: The majority of people don’t even plan day trips at Easter

On the other hand, 24 percent of Germans consider the regulation to be too strict. The same number of people consider the measures in force to be appropriate. However, only one in five in Germany is satisfied with the crisis management in Germany.

Another survey shows that the Germans’ desire to travel and go on excursions is clearly dampened by the current situation and of course also made more difficult by the measures. A clear majority does not want to leave at Easter – this is the result of a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency. 60 percent said that they are not even planning a day trip on the long weekend. 10 percent want to travel in Germany, for example to visit relatives or friends, another 2 percent want to go abroad.

Incidentally, a popular holiday destination for German travelers will be a corona risk area from this Saturday (April 3). The risk list for vacationers has been renewed.

Corona numbers for each federal state: An overview of the cases for Germany

Current corona numbers for Germany: incidence constant – value remains above 100

Meanwhile, almost 22,000 new corona * infections have been reported in Germany within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) announced on Friday morning (April 2), citing information from the health authorities, 21,888 new cases of infection were registered. The seven-day incidence remained nearly constant. It decreased slightly from 134.2 to 134.0 compared to the previous day, it continues. For comparison: a week ago on Friday (March 26th) the RKI reported 21,573 new infections. The seven-day incidence at this point was 119.1.

On this Friday (April 2), the RKI also reported 232 new deaths related to Covid 19 disease. The total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 2,855,061. A total of 76,775 infected people died.