“We are seeing these days that there are chaotic conditions,” says the SPD general secretary about the start of the corona vaccinations. Health Minister Jens Spahn is to blame for this – Chancellor Angela Merkel must now intervene.

D.he SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil has criticized the federal government’s current corona vaccination strategy and asked Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to intervene. Germany is worse off compared to other countries, he said in the ARD “morning magazine”. Klingbeil Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is to blame for this.

Countries outside the EU such as the US and UK had emergency approvals for vaccines after less extensive testing and started vaccinating earlier. In Germany, implementation is carried out by the countries that each have their own regulations. “We see these days that there are chaotic conditions,” said Klingbeil.

Klingbeil called for “a national effort” under Merkel’s leadership. He also said this to “Bild” in a similar way. He repeated the call for all pharmaceutical companies to be brought together to find out what cooperation agreements might look like. The search for further production possibilities for the only vaccine from Biontech that has been approved in the EU is already ongoing.

The criticism of the federal government’s approach to procuring and distributing the corona vaccine increased over the weekend. Spahn rejected the criticism. “It is going exactly as planned,” said the Minister of Health on Saturday in the news program “RTL Aktuell”. 1.3 million doses of the Biontech Pfizer vaccine had been delivered to the federal states by the end of the year. By the end of January this number will increase to a total of four million.

The vaccination campaign began in Germany on December 27th. According to the latest information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 188,000 people have now been vaccinated once. Two vaccinations are required for full protection.