The dean of the French age, Marcel Mies, died at the age of 112, at the age of 112, in a hospital in the city of Vienne, after a struggle with Covid-19, according to his only daughter, Nicole Poiron.

“My father was still living in his house, but he contracted Covid-19, his condition worsened and he was given an oxygen machine. They did the impossible, but he is 112 years old…” Bouiron told AFP.

Mays was born on July 12, 1909 and lived alone in his house. He was admitted to hospital on December 2.

Poiron noted that “he spent his life happily because he lived in his house. He was fully mentally able, he lived alone but was well cared for” with the help of the home care teams.

Marcel Mies became the dean of the age of the French on October 5, after the death of Jules Theobald at the age of 112 at his home in Fort-de-France on the French island of Martinique.

There is no official authority granting the title of dean of age in France, but rather a list prepared by Laurent Toussaint, who with time became an expert in the knowledge of centenarians.