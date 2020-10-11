new Delhi: The total number of corona infects in India has crossed 7 million. Out of these, one lakh 8 thousand 334 patients have died. At the same time, the number of recovery cases has exceeded 60 lakhs and the number of active cases has come down to 8 lakh 67 thousand. The number of healthy people is more than six times the number of active cases of infection. The number of new recovery cases has been coming in the country for more than three consecutive weeks, more than the new corona cases.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 74,383 new corona cases have been registered and 89,154 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours in the country. Although 918 patients lost their lives too. 61% of active cases have been recorded in these 5 states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu) and 54.3% of the total recovery cases have also been recorded in these 5 states.

According to the ICMR, a total of 868.8 million sample tests of corona virus have been done till October 10, out of which 11 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.53%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 13%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 86%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

