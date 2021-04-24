A statistic regarding the situation of the Coronavirus outbreak in the world showed that 144.94 million people were infected with the emerging corona virus worldwide, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached three million and 215,303. According to Reuters statistics, which is based on data from health ministries and government officials until now, that the United States of America tops the country list with 570,674 deaths and 31996280 cases of the virus, followed by India with 186,920 deaths and 16263695 cases.