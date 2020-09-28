Coronavirus: The uncontrollable pace of corona virus continues worldwide. So far more than 1 million people have died due to the epidemic. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 51 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 2 lakh 27 thousand patients have been cured. However 3 thousand 873 people lost their lives too.

According to the WorldMeter, 32 million people have been infected Corona so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 2 thousand (3%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 46 lakh (74%) patients have been cured. There are more than 76 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Till now 73 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 33 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, there are more than 14 thousand cases in 24 hours in Brazil. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,321,343, Death- 209,453

: Case- 7,321,343, Death- 209,453 India : Case- 6,073,348, Death- 95,574

: Case- 6,073,348, Death- 95,574 Brazil : Case- 4,732,309, Death- 141,776

: Case- 4,732,309, Death- 141,776 Russia : Case – 1,151,438, Death – 20,324

: Case – 1,151,438, Death – 20,324 Colombia : Case- 813,056, Death- 25,488

: Case- 813,056, Death- 25,488 Peru : Case- 805,302, Death- 32,262

: Case- 805,302, Death- 32,262 Spain : Case- 735,198, Death- 31,232

: Case- 735,198, Death- 31,232 Mexico : Case- 726,431, Death- 76,243

: Case- 726,431, Death- 76,243 Argentina : Case- 711,325, Death- 15,749

: Case- 711,325, Death- 15,749 South Africa Case- 670,766, Death- 16,398

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 24 countries

In 24 countries of the world, the number of corona infections has crossed 2 lakh. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

read this also-

China claims: WHO supports emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccination campaign

PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit on Monday with Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen