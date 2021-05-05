The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe announced that urgent applications against night exit restrictions had been rejected.

Karlsruhe – The Federal Constitutional Court has rejected urgent motions against the night curfew set in the federal emergency brake. The court announced on Wednesday in Karlsruhe that it was not decided that the exit restriction was compatible with the Basic Law. This will still be examined in the main proceedings. Several plaintiffs had requested that the court temporarily suspend the nocturnal exit restriction by way of an order.

The legislature regards the exit restriction as a means to limit private get-togethers that have so far taken place in the evenings, including in private rooms. “It thus serves a fundamentally legitimate purpose,” says the decision. Nevertheless, the judges found that experts disputed whether the nocturnal exit restriction was suitable to achieve its goal. However, one does not see “an obvious inappropriateness of such exit restrictions”.

“The nocturnal exit restriction has a deep impact on living conditions,” says the message. The consequences affected almost all areas of private, family and social contacts as well as the organization of working hours. However, it falls during a period in which activities outside of a home or accommodation “do not have a very significant quantitative significance”. Overall, according to the judges, the disadvantages for effective protection against infection would outweigh the disadvantages if the regulation were to be suspended.

The nationwide binding rules for stricter corona measures came into force a week and a half ago. In counties that have exceeded a seven-day incidence of 100 for three days, exit restrictions then apply between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., among other things. With Germany-wide uniform regulations, politicians want to prevent a patchwork quilt in the federal states and get the spread of the corona virus better under control.

More than 250 proceedings against the tightened Infection Protection Act have already been received by the highest constitutional court in Germany. According to a spokesman’s earlier statements, some are directed against the entire package of measures, others only against individual points. Among the plaintiffs are lawyers, but also politicians, for example from the Bundestag.(dpa / AFP / cibo)