New year, good resolutions: In normal times, the fitness industry makes good sales with new customers at the beginning of the year. Now experts fear the first bankruptcies – especially of smaller institutions.

Studio without fitness. In other years, December and January would have been full in facilities like this one

D.German fitness facilities are losing part of their most important business due to the corona-related closings in January. According to their own estimates, they are already losing a quarter of their new contract volume for the whole year at the beginning of the year.

“Normally November, December, January and February are the months in which the vast majority of new customers are acquired,” said Birgit Schwarze, President of the Employers’ Association of German Fitness and Health Systems (DSSV), WELT AM SONNTAG. The industry suffered severe sales losses last year. “The damage from 2020 cannot be made up at all in 2021,” said Schwarze. It must be expected that the recovery will drag on until 2023.

Industry experts see the very existence of small businesses at risk. “If it comes to bankruptcies in the industry, it will essentially affect the individual studio operators,” Karsten Hollasch, partner and head of consumer business at the consulting firm Deloitte, told the newspaper. “The variety of offers for customers will be less, which is bad for consumers.”

The operators of the fitness studio chains, however, are optimistic. “I assume that business will recover and that growth will even accelerate after Corona,” said FitX Managing Director Markus Vancraeyenest. The pandemic has increased interest in fitness and the importance of health.

